Hull 1-2 Tottenham: Another Spurs late show seals an unwanted 'first' for Tigers

Hull's wait for another triumph over Tottenham goes on, and there was more than an element of deja vu about Spurs' latest away victory from their previous one at Aston Villa; profiting from a red card before grabbing a late winner.

The Tigers had not not won any of their previous five league fixtures against Spurs - three of them at the KC Stadium - but that run looked like it could be coming to an end after they made a fast start on Humberside.

Only Hull (5) had conceded more than goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches than Tottenham (4) this season, and true to form the deadlock was broken early - Jake Livermore scoring against his former club.

Steve Bruce's side squandered further chances to extend their lead, and it proved costly as within five minutes of the restart Gaston Ramirez controversially saw red after a coming together with Jan Vertonghen.

One-way traffic followed, Spurs ending the game having enjoyed 74.7% of the possession and firing off 23 attempts. Christian Eriksen eventually proved the key to Spurs' fifth league win of the campaign.

The Dane's free-kick came back off the woodwork and into the path of Harry Kane to bag his ninth goal in 10 games. And with time almost up, Eriksen capped an impressive display which featured five shots, five chances created and the most attacking passes (30/35) and ball recoveries (9) of the game with the winner.

Hull have received five red cards in the Premier League in 2014 – only Tottenham (six) have received more.

Hull lost a Premier League game when leading at half-time for the first time – they had won 12 and drawn 12 before this 2-1 reverse.

Livermore's sole strike means Hull have scored exactly one goal in five of their seven Premier League games against Spurs.

Tottenham’s last four Premier League games have ended in a 2-1 scoreline (won two, lost two); none of their preceding 26 matches finished with this score.

Spurs had 14 shots (excluding blocked) at goal in this game, the most they have managed in a Premier League match this season.

Tottenham’s share of possession in this match was their highest in a Premier league game this term, the fifth highest of any team.

Analyse this match with Stats Zone