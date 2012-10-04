I Can't Stop Staring At: This curious Korean tribute to Owen Coyle
Gotta love the internet: it allows us to reach across oceans in pursuit of common interests. And to share brilliant things. Like this image which was tweeted to Bolton Wanderers' official feed by Korean fan @fe201087.
The Photoshop frenzy may not be the best you've ever seen, but bookmark this page and pop back whenever you're feeling down. It can't help but raise a smile Ã¢ÂÂ as even Bolton fans would admit.
Thanks to @SeanLightbown for pointing this out.
