Introducing the Chinese Super League's 16 teams – and their marquee men

Luiz Felipe Scolari's Guangzhou Evergrande are once again the team to beat in the Chinese Super League this season – after all, they've won it five times in a row – but this season will be by far their toughest title defence yet.

The 2016 edition kicked off on Friday, but Big Phil's side suffered opening-day defeat to last season's eighth-placed side Chongqing Lifan thanks to a brace from Brazilian Fernandinho (no, not that one). Jackson Martinez's equaliser for the champions was in vain.

There was also two goals for Alex Teixeira on his Jiangsu debut, while Demba Ba, Tim Cahill, Gervinho and Ramires were all on target. But who else is worth getting excited about? Explore the interactive map below to find out more, then share away on social media (@FourFourTwo or on Facebook).

