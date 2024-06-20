Is Andrea Cambiaso related to Esteban Cambiasso?

Juventus wideman Andrea Cambiaso has recently become an Italy international, but his name is likely to conjure up memories of a certain Argentine midfielder.

The 24-year-old first appeared in the Azzurri senior side as recently as March this year, in their friendly against Venezuela, and has gone on to travel with Luciano Spalletti's side to Germany to compete in Euro 2024.

He has featured sparsely so far in the tournament, but commentators reading out his second name will no doubt direct the audience's thoughts to a certain Esteban Cambiasso; someone who is no stranger to the international scene. So, is Andrea Cambiaso related to the former Inter Milan man?

Are Andrea Cambiaso and Esteban Cambiasso related?

Esteban Cambiasso during the 2006 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

The short answer is no, Andrea Cambiaso and Esteban Cambiasso are not related.

The difference in nationality is one nod to that fact, but the real giveaway - for the eagle-eyed among us - is the spelling of the pair's surnames, with the Italian using just one 's' and his Argentinian almost-namesake using two.

Esteban does have a former footballer in the family. His brother, Nicolas, had a brief spell at Real Madrid B before forging a career in his native Argentina, but the Italian Andrea is not part of the family.

More Euro 2024 stories

WATCH: Comical Euro 2024 own goal trend continues in Spain v Italy

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to fix England: Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 checklist after Denmark disaster

Alan Shearer offered 'a drink, a hug or blood pressure tablets' after England rant

Gary Lineker reacts to THAT Frank Lampard jibe that went viral at Euro 2024