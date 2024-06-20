WATCH: Comical Euro 2024 own goal trend continues as Spain take lead against Italy

By
published

Italy's Riccardo Calafiori became the fifth player to score an own goal just 18 games into Euro 2024, handing Spain a deserved goal

Italy Euro 2024 Riccardo Calafiori
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The comical own goals kept coming at Euro 2024 as Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori was unfortunate to see the ball ricochet off him and into the net to give Spain the lead in Thursday evening’s Group B clash.

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger got the own goal ball rolling in the opening game against tournament to give Scotland a late consolation.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.