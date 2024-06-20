How to fix England: Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 checklist after Denmark disaster

By
published

England have been poor at Euro 2024 - here's everything Gareth Southgate needs to fix

England Euro 2024 Gareth Southgate
(Image credit: Getty Images)

England left the Frankfurt Arena with a 1-1 draw against Denmark in their second of three Group C clashes at Euro 2024, but even that scoreline looked flattering at times.

Harry Kane opened the scoring for England inside 15 minutes, but played a role in undoing his own good work later in the first half when his wayward clearance led to Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand’s long-range equaliser.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isaac Stacey Stronge