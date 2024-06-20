Euro 2024: Alan Shearer offered 'a drink, a hug or blood pressure tablets' after England rant

By
published

BBC co-commentator Alan Shearer sounded like he was about to explode as England laboured to a 1-1 draw against Denmark at Euro 2024

Alan Shearer, England, Euro 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former England striker Alan Shearer could not hide his outrage as England put in a substandard performance to squander their Euro 2024 lead against Denmark, prompting commentator Guy Mowbray to comment: “I don’t know tonight whether to buy you a drink, give you a hug, or buy you some blood pressure tablets.”

Gareth Southgate’s side had gone ahead early on in the game but, like against Serbia in the opening game, England immediately looked a far worse side and allowed  Denmark to start taking the game to them.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.