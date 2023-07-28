Is it time to take the MLS seriously?

MLS has undergone plenty of peaks and troughs over the years. From the constant fight to be taken seriously, to the likes of David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

As of now, 29 clubs play around the country in some of the biggest sporting markets anywhere in the world. From New York to Miami, Los Angeles to Seattle and just about everywhere in between.

The likes of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney prowl the touchline, while the league has just attracted its biggest star yet, one the greatest players of all time in the shape of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami.

Messi has been joined in Beckham’s all-star Miami cast by former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and it’s hard not to think despite an array of stars dropping in and out of the league over the years, the addition of Messi will have a profound effect on MLS for years to come.

Because if you can attract Messi, you can attract anyone.

Saudi Arabia may have its own idea on world domination, but it does appear MLS also has a view on how to become an even bigger market in the world of football.

Like many American sports, much of it is about the spectacle as it is the sport, as shown when Rooney’s MLS All-Stars went head-to-head with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal last week amidst a backdrop of fireworks, a flyover and the traditional rendition of Star Spangled Banner.

On top of all that, MLS now has an off-the-field star joining the line-up in the form of Apple, which has signed a huge 10-year deal to all the rights of the league.

While other nations see their games split between various broadcasters, Apple instantly set about housing all MLS games in one place, creating the MLS Season Pass which is available through the Apple TV app and can be purchased in over 100 countries and regions around the world. The pass features every live regular season match, the Audi MLS Cup, end-of-season play-offs and more, all in one place, meaning anyone can tune in to watch Messi and co from their living room.

Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Services at Apple, is at the heart of it. Speaking exclusively to ShortList, he spoke about how Apple and MLS can work together over the coming decade to push the sport around the country and beyond.

Lionel Messi at Inter Miami mural artwork by artist Maximiliano Bagnasco in the art district of Wynwood in Miami, Florida (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

“We design our products by thinking, ‘how do we make the best product?’ And ultimately, it's always worked for us. So that's kind of the way we approach this,” says Cue.

“Sports is the most awesome unscripted drama. You just don't know what's going to happen. And so I think it has tremendous value as we go forward.

“This thing can be huge and it should be huge. And we've got to execute, they've got to execute, and a lot of things have to happen, but it's not unrealistic. It is a huge opportunity.”

Lionel Messi celebrates with Inter Miami teammates after scoring against Cruz Azul on his debut (Image credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

One of the main things Apple has done is firstly try to find more common start times for games and its coverage, which many kick-off times too spread out and difficult for fans to follow on a weekly basis, unlike say the Premier League which has the same dedicated TV slots each weekend.

There is also the looming 2026 World Cup, of which USA is co-hosting alongside Mexico and Canada, so it’s the best time possible to show the league off, particularly given its inception came off the back of the last time the country hosted the major tournament.

Whether it’s Messi, Rooney, Beckham, Ibrahimovic or whoever comes after them, and there will surely be some big names to follow, MLS only appears to be going one way on and off the field in its battle to be taken seriously.