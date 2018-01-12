Jeff Stelling offers cash to a new owner who will save Hartlepool United

The 62-year-old Soccer Saturday presenter is a renowned Hartlepool fan and is the club's president.

But the National League side are currently in dire straits as they need to find £200,000 by the end of the month to avoid administration.

Stelling is confident the club will reach that target, with a crowd-funding appeal currently ongoing, but he also wishes to financially back a new investor who shows a real interest in Hartlepool.

"I'm in early discussions, shall we say," Stelling told BBC Tees. "[One] I believe is a genuine investor in the football club, who is willing to put significant amounts in and may yet step forward and save the day.

"We'll get the £200,000 and then we have a new investor or the Supporters' Trust, I will certainly show the colour of my money at that stage because that is when we're going to need it.

"The Supporters' Trust are set to hopefully step in should they be required, should no investor come forward with sufficient funds to take the club on.

"The Trust are prepared to go on and run the football club and I'll be part of that, if no investor is found."

