French league suspends goalline technology after blatant errors in the League Cup

Ligue 1 and the French League Cup will be directly affected by the restrictions as the LFP give GoalControl some time to fix their technical issues.

On Wednesday night, GoalControl technology did not alert referee Nicolas Rainville during PSG's 2-0 win over Amiens when Adrien Rabiot's shot crossed the line. VAR was used to award PSG's second goal instead.

In Angers' clash with Montpellier on the same night, the referee's watch vibrated when there was no goal before he decided not to use the technology at all in the second half. For now, the technology is suspended while GoalControl work out what the problem is.

"Unfortunately, the GLT experienced two serious malfunctions in the Amiens-PSG match," LFP director general Didier Quillot said.

"The GLT didn't make the referee's watch vibrate and it was the video assistant who awarded the goal - and a second incident in Angers-Montpellier where the GLT wrongly caused the referee's watch to vibrate.

"These two irregularities are unacceptable, especially as they occur just after we put GoalControl on notice."

