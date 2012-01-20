Saturday

Espanyol (9th) v Granada (17th) - 18.00 (local time)

Good grief, Espanyol will be quivering in their Catalan boots ahead of next weekÃ¢ÂÂs Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg clash with lower league MirandÃÂ©s. The opposition coach, Carlos Pouso, was so irked at his team throwing away a 2-0 lead against the Pericos by conceding three late goals in six minutes that a heck of promise was made ahead of the rematch.

Ã¢ÂÂWe are going to die whilst killing but I doneÃ¢ÂÂt want to be misinterpreted. There wonÃ¢ÂÂt be any violence, dirty play or sitting back,Ã¢ÂÂ yelled the MirandÃÂ©s main man.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Racing Santander (15th) v Getafe (13th) - 18.00

In the same way you have that sinking feeling of horror in the stomach having realised your house keys or wallet have been lost, Getafe fans must have been fearful that Javier Arizmendi had ended his loan spell at the massively imploding Neuchatel Xamax early. After all, the Madrid club has more than enough strikers on its roster to launch easy chances over the bar in the form of Miku and Dani GÃÂ¼iza.

But the Coliseum collective - all 25 of them - were able to breath a sigh of relief in the end when it appeared that Arizmendi would be merely passing through Getafe before signing on to launch footballs into orbit with Mallorca.

LLL Prediction - Draw

Real Sociedad (14th) v AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (10th) - 20.00

When the chips are down, as they frequently are, the Spanish football press can be a touch mean-spirited. On the other hand, when thereÃ¢ÂÂs fresh optimistic meat around, as in the form of Diego Simeone at AtlÃÂ©tico, the papers can be an easier ride than Sergio Ramos. Allegedly (yes, LLL has flicked through the odd gossip magazine by accident).

One of the remarkable innovations that have seen AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid pick up four points from six, according to a purring Marca, is that the new guy in town prefers to sit on the left side of the bench as opposed to the right like evil Gregorio Manzano. Also, Ã¢ÂÂManzano forced players to have breakfast together before training,Ã¢ÂÂ notes the paper, while it is voluntary with Simeone. Of course, had that been the other way round then the paper would have been praising the AtlÃÂ©tico coach to his nipples on his brilliant team-bonding ways.

LLL Prediction - Draw

Real Betis (11th) v Sevilla (7th) - 22.00

SevillaÃ¢ÂÂs suffering form has seen Marcelino blessed with the vote of confidence from his president, JosÃÂ© MarÃÂ­a del Nido. Ahead of the derby against Betis, del Nido says that a manager only eight months into the job is quite safe despite a run of four league games without a victory. Ã¢ÂÂThere isnÃ¢ÂÂt any result that could endanger the coachÃ¢ÂÂs job.Ã¢ÂÂ

There was at least some good news in Sevilla's fairly bleak existence, with AS reporting that Monchi - the sideÃ¢ÂÂs Sporting Director - would be signing on with the club for another five years, despite stories that he would be joining the coaching set up of the Spanish FA, whose teams LLL has been told have been fairly successful of late.

LLL Prediction - Draw

Sunday

Osasuna (6th) v Valencia (3rd) - 12.00

ValenciaÃ¢ÂÂs sluggish start to the new year which sees just one point from two in 2012 has certainly upset the fans, who booed the team off the Mestalla pitch in last weekendÃ¢ÂÂs defeat at Real Sociedad. However, the Copa del Rey has given Valencia and Unai Emery a bit of a lifeline with victories in the last sixteen over Sevilla and a 4-1 win in the quarter-final first leg against Levante to keep everyone happy.

Ã¢ÂÂWe know that despite it being 4-1, nothing is definitive and thereÃ¢ÂÂs another leg,Ã¢ÂÂ said a dutiful Emery after Thursday, late night derby clash.

LLL Prediction - Draw

Rayo Vallecano (12th) v Mallorca (16th) - 16.00

Rayo boss JosÃÂ© RamÃÂ³n Sandoval is not a happy Vallecas bunny at all. Although the coach and his players have performed well above expectations by sitting comfortably in mid-table at the (nearly) halfway stage of the season, a key player at the club has been moved off against the managerÃ¢ÂÂs wishes, although the footballer in question said he wanted the transfer to Belgium on the very good grounds that heÃ¢ÂÂd get paid an awful lot more money.

Centre-back, Jordi Figueras, was on loan from Rubin Kazan but has been sold to Bruges with Rayo being compensated Ã¢ÂÂ¬700,000. Although cash is a vital commodity at the club these days, Sandoval fumes that football should have come first in the decision. Ã¢ÂÂI gave my opinion to the administrators, the technical secretary and explained the important of the player to the team, but this wasnÃ¢ÂÂt taken into account. We now face the league with two right-footed centre-backs, one whoÃ¢ÂÂs on four yellows.Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂI want to win the next game but we have to be realistic. We are going to war with water pistols,Ã¢ÂÂ fumed the Rayo boss.

LLL Prediction - Home win

MÃÂ¡laga (8th) v Barcelona (2nd) - 18.00

ItÃ¢ÂÂs with a scowl and a snarl that Gerard PiquÃÂ© must have been poked into the spotlight to face the press on Thursday afternoon and a barrage of questions from the ClÃÂ¡sico the night before, a match that finished so late the central defender must barely have had time to go to bed.

While PiquÃÂ© commented as diplomatically as possible under the circumstances that he wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt know what heÃ¢ÂÂd do if one of his teammates had the same night as Pepe, the Catalan defender did try to defuse further damage to morale to the Spanish side by praising his comrades for Euro 2012. Ã¢ÂÂThe national team showed examplary behaviour. There wonÃ¢ÂÂt be any problemsÃ¢ÂÂ assured the political tightrope-walking PiquÃÂ©.

LLL Prediction - Draw

Levante (4th) v Zaragoza (20th) - 19.45

ZaragozaÃ¢ÂÂs season-saving - or so the clubÃ¢ÂÂs president hopes - signing frenzy has begun. Midfielder Tomas Dujmovic has been brought in from the cold from Dinamo Moscow, scary striker Carlos Aranda has left Levante to head to the other end of the league table whilst Zaragoza are maneuvering to bring another forceful presence to the team by picking up MÃÂ¡lagaÃ¢ÂÂs ApoÃÂ±o on loan.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs fighting players to match with the fighting talk from coach, Manolo JimÃÂ©nez, who says that Ã¢ÂÂnine out of ten people think the team will go down. I donÃ¢ÂÂt.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Real Madrid (1st) v Athletic Bilbao (5th) - 21.30

LLL suspected that the Bernabeu brains at Marca would be spinning like mad to get Real Madrid out of their sticky situation in their ClÃÂ¡sico cup clash, but the blog was quite wrong. Instead, the paper has continued along its Godzilla-style path of destruction in attacking JosÃÂ© Mourinho. FridayÃ¢ÂÂs edition lists the seven sins of the Madrid manager during the game, criticises the managerÃ¢ÂÂs transfers from the summer and prints a page of letters from fans attacking the Portuguese boss.

The paper doesnÃ¢ÂÂt even approve of Pepe defending himself by claiming the Messi hand stamp was an accident on the clubÃ¢ÂÂs TV channel. Ã¢ÂÂPepe is falsifying reality and has turned Real Madrid into an accomplice that shames the clubÃ¢ÂÂs supporters,Ã¢ÂÂ fumes the editorial.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Monday

Villarreal (19th) v Sporting (18th)

Now, LLL is no expert when it comes to motivating footballers. In fact itÃ¢ÂÂs not really an expert at anything. But the blog reckons that when the chips are down at club, the last thing JosÃÂ© Player wants is some besuited blowhard insulting him in the press. Villarreal already dour situation has perhaps been worsened with the clubÃ¢ÂÂs VP, JosÃÂ© Manuel Llaneza blustering that Ã¢ÂÂif anyone doesnÃ¢ÂÂt like the way things work now, they can go whoever they are. The good life and cushions are over.Ã¢ÂÂ

Not content with this diatribe, Llaneza then claimed that MondayÃ¢ÂÂs home match against Sporting was the most important in his 17 years at Villarreal, suggesting that the director must have been completely smashed during a certain Champions League semi-final with Arsenal.

LLL Prediction - Home win