Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers live stream and match preview

Looking for a Leicester City (opens in new tab) vs Blackburn Rovers live stream? We've got you covered. Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers is on the BBC in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

2021 winners Leicester continue their FA Cup campaign with a fifth-round encounter at home to Championship play-off challengers Blackburn.

It's been a thoroughly disappointing season in the Premier League for Brendan Rodgers' side, who find themselves on the periphery of the relegation scrap, and their seriously inconsistent form makes this encounter an even bigger banana skin than it might have been already. The Foxes have hardly been convincing in the FA Cup this term, either, scraping past League Two Gillingham and Walsall 1-0 in the third and fourth rounds respectively.

All of that coupled with Blackburn's strong recent showings makes for a tantalising tie in the East Midlands. Under Jon Dahl Tomasson, Rovers are on course for their first second-tier play-off finish since relegation from the top flight 11 years ago. The Lancashire side have knocked out two fellow Championship teams in Norwich and Birmingham (after a replay) so far, making it through to the fifth round for the first time since 2017.

Kick-off is at 7:30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Leicester remain without Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand, while James Justin is out for the season. The hosts could also be missing star man James Maddison through illness.

The injures have piled up lately for Blackburn, who are missing first-choice goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski – in addition to regular centre-backs Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton, and key attacking midfielder Bradley Dack. Wharton's brother, defensive midfielder Adam, is also sidelined, along with another youngster, on-loan Stuttgart centre-half Clinton Mola.

Form

Leicester lie 14th in the Premier League and just three points above the bottom three, but successive wins over Aston Villa (opens in new tab) and Tottenham (opens in new tab) this month – in both of which they scored four goals – suggest that they might be beginning to turn a corner. They come into this game off the back of consecutive defeats to nil, but they were at the hands of third-placed Manchester United (opens in new tab) and leaders Arsenal (opens in new tab).

Blackburn, meanwhile, have gone nine unbeaten in all competitions and won 3-1 away to QPR on Saturday for their third straight league win, keeping them fourth in the incredibly tight Championship play-off race. Curiously, though, Rovers had drawn their previous six matches in 90 minutes – having previously recorded just one draw all season.

Referee

Tim Robinson will be the referee for Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers.

Stadium

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers will be played at the 32,261-capacity King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool kick-off is at 7:30pm GMT on Tuesday 28 February in the UK. The game is being shown on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

In the US, kick-off time is 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

