Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview

Looking for a Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream? We've got you covered. Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur is not being shown live in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Tottenham (opens in new tab) will be searching for their third Premier League win on the bounce when they take on Leicester (opens in new tab) this weekend.

The Foxes returned to winning ways last time out and will be looking to build on that victory over Aston Villa (opens in new tab) here.

Antonio Conte is expected to be in the King Power Stadium dugout as he continues his recovery from cholecystitis.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Tottenham will have to make do without injured duo Hugo Lloris and Yves Bissouma, while Cristian Romero is suspended. Pape Sarr and Lucas Moura could undergo late fitness tests.

Leicester will be without James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and Boubakary Soumare, but Wilfred Ndidi is available again.

Form

Following victories over Fulham (opens in new tab) and Manchester City (opens in new tab), Tottenham are seeking to win a third consecutive Premier League game for the first time this season.

Leicester's defeat of Villa last time out brought to an end a five-match winless streak for Brendan Rodgers' charges.

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be the referee for Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Stadium

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the 32,261-capacity King Power Stadium.

Kick-off and channel

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 11 February in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

