Liverpool dealt top-four blow as Crystal Palace hold Reds to draw

Liverpool's hopes of a top-four finish were dealt a blow as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace.

Both teams hit the crossbar in a game low on quality which leaves Jurgen Klopp's men six points adrift of the Champions League spots.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) gained ground on the likes of Tottenham (opens in new tab), Newcastle (opens in new tab) and Brighton (opens in new tab), none of whom were in action on Saturday.

But a failure to beat a team that have not won a game in 2023 meant this was another frustrating night for the Reds.

Liverpool drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace in Saturday's late kick-off (Image credit: Getty)

The first chance fell to the visitors, but Mohamed Salah fired wide after being set up Cody Gakpo.

Diogo Jota headed the ball onto the post from a tight angle after Joel Matip's looped cross to the back stick, before Palace (opens in new tab) began to ask questions at the other end.

Marc Guehi flashed a header wide from a Michael Olise free-kick. The winger then delivered a teasing cross from open play which narrowly evaded Jeffrey Schlupp.

Palace really ought to have taken the lead just before half-time. Schlupp pinched possession from the disappointing Trent Alexander-Arnold and found Jean-Philippe Mateta, who could only hit the bar with the goal gaping.

Michael Olise turned in a bright performance against Liverpool (Image credit: Getty)

Salah then struck the woodwork early in the second half, but that was one of few opportunities Liverpool created after the break.

Patrick Vieira's side did most of the pushing, with Olise their main outlet down the right flank.

But the home team lacked precision in the final third and they were unable to find a winner, extending their run without a victory to eight top-flight matches.

Palace remain 12th in the table, but a six-point gap to the bottom three means they could yet get dragged into the relegation battle.

Klopp will have welcomed a much-needed clean sheet, but this was another flat performance from Liverpool, who return to action against Wolves (opens in new tab) on Wednesday.