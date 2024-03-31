Liverpool overcome their bogey team to 'take control' of title race

"In my opinion, it was the best we've played against Roberto's Brighton team," surmised Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool saw off the Seagulls 2-1 at Anfield in another come-from-behind victory.

Indeed, it was the first victory in five attempts against a side managed by De Zerbi, who is a contender to take over from Klopp this summer. The four previous encounters had seen Brighton win two and draw two, scoring 10 goals against the Reds.

In fact, Liverpool hadn't beaten Brighton at Anfield since 2019, a day when Virgil van Dijk scored both goals and Alisson Becker was sent off! Since then, two wins in nine games underlined how the south coast side had become a real bogey team for the Merseysiders.

Jurgen Klopp, who is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, has led the Reds back to the top of the Premier League.

So it perhaps shouldn't have been too much of a surprise when the visitors went ahead inside two minutes, thanks to Danny Welbeck's impressive strike from the edge of the box at the Kop end.

It was the 13th time in 29 games that Liverpool have conceded first in the Premier League this season, with the eventual victory the seventh time they’ve won after being behind. Perhaps that’s a sign of the character and fight in the team, or of the tactical manoeuvring of Klopp and his coaching staff, either way, it's certainly a key ingredient that now has them top of the table with nine games to go.

Asked post-match what result he would like from the Manchester City vs. Arsenal title encounter, Klopp replied in typical style: "Both losing." And while that wasn't possible, both teams did drop two points after a forgettable 0-0 draw at the Etihad.

It leaves Liverpool in a position few outside of Anfield predicted at the start of the season; in BBC Sports' pre-season predictions, only 10 of their 27 experts even had Liverpool down as finishing in the top three.

At Anfield on Sunday they certainly weren't at the best, lacking fluidity and finishing, with Klopp explaining tactical adjustments at half-time which certainly made them improve and eventually get the three points.

The goals arrived from Luis Diaz, who was arguably the most effective of the front three, and Mo Salah, who took a personal record of 12 shots in one match - sadly few had much conviction or accuracy. Two big chances missed, three shots blocked and only four on target isn't great reading.

But here was Salah notching the winning goal and his 22nd of the season - despite this being his first Premier League start since New Year's Day. "Mo, like others, was a bit in a rush in finishing situations in the first half," assessed Klopp.

Manchester City and Arsenal drew 0-0 at the Etidad later on Sunday, leaving Liverpool two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Salah back among the goals though will be crucial in this final sprint at the end of the season, as will getting other long-term injury absentees back on the pitch. Curtis Jones is set to return to full team training this week, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson could all return the week after. Those back and no further injuries would put Liverpool in an even stronger position at the end of the campaign.

When they host Sheffield United on Thursday night, they could find themselves either still top, in second, or in third, depending on the results of Arsenal - who play Luton - and City - who play Aston Villa - on Wednesday night.

It looks set to be a real three-way title race, which we haven't seen for a long time in the Premier League.

