Liverpool overcome their bogey team to 'take control' of title race

By Matt Ladson
published

Liverpool beat Brighton at Anfield and stayed top of the Premier League after Manchester City and Arsenal drew later on Sunday

Liverpool players celebrate Mohamed Salah's first goal in their 2-0 win over Everton at Anfield in October 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

"In my opinion, it was the best we've played against Roberto's Brighton team," surmised Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool saw off the Seagulls 2-1 at Anfield in another come-from-behind victory.

Indeed, it was the first victory in five attempts against a side managed by De Zerbi, who is a contender to take over from Klopp this summer. The four previous encounters had seen Brighton win two and draw two, scoring 10 goals against the Reds.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1