Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream, Wednesday 31 August, 8pm

Liverpool will be looking to build on Saturday’s thrashing of Bournemouth when they entertain Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday.

That 9-0 victory over the Cherries was a much-needed confidence boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a difficult start to the season. The Reds had taken just two points from the first nine available, drawing with Fulham (opens in new tab) and Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) before losing 2-1 to arch-rivals Manchester United (opens in new tab). A failure to beat Bournemouth (opens in new tab) last time out would have left Liverpool (opens in new tab)’s title chances hanging by a thread, even at this early stage of the campaign.

A late strike from Allan Saint-Maximin preserved Newcastle (opens in new tab)’s unbeaten start to the season on Sunday. The Frenchman’s superb volley made it 1-1 against Wolves (opens in new tab) at Molineux, which means the Magpies have drawn each of their three matches since a victory over Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on the opening weekend. Eddie Howe will now want to start turning those draws into wins, but he will be pleased with the resilience and grit his team are showing.

New signing Alex Isak is in line to make his club debut at Anfield. It had been a surprisingly quiet summer at St James’ Park before Newcastle added the Sweden international to the ranks last week, and there is considerable excitement about the talented Isak, who scored 17 La Liga goals for Real Sociedad two seasons ago.

However, Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth, while Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes. Callum Wilson is definitely out, making Isak’s acquisition even more important.

Liverpool will have to make do without the suspended Darwin Nunez, plus Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher. Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones could be back in the matchday squad, while Harvey Elliott and Joel Matip are in contention to start. However, this match will probably come too soon for Diogo Jota to make his return.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 31 August and is being shown on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com