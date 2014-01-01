London's greatest problem solver is back in business

New Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood - with the help of his trusty sidekick, who is presumably often left rather confused by his methods - has led Spurs to an impressive victory at Old Trafford. He's clearly some kind of genius - with 10 points and nine goals in four Premier League matches, he's making this management lark all seem rather elementary (don't feel the need to remind us of this when Daniel Levy sacks him within a few months).

