Lost now found: Hazard guides Belgium to quarter-finals

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld opened the scoring for the Red Devils after 10 minutes of their last 16 tie, and Belgium never looked back. Wales await in the next round…

Hazard a hazard

Chelsea fans will be scratching their heads wondering where this Eden Hazard has been for the last 12 months. A mesmerising performance by the Belgium captain inspired the ‘golden generation’ through to the quarter-finals, with a goal, an assist and four chances created from open play.

With a pass completion rate of 90% and 11/14 successful take-ons, Chris Coleman’s Wales will need to be wary.

Freedom of Toulouse

Hungary also gave Kevin De Bruyne the freedom of Toulouse, allowing him time and space to dictate play. The Manchester City man received 52 passes which in turn allowed him to create four chances, two of which were converted.

Veteran masterclass

Though Belgium had the better opportunities - 25 shots compared the Hungary’s 16 - the scoreline was particularly harsh on Hungary’s veteran goalkeeper, Gabor Kiraly.

The 40-year-old, who is probably best known for his (in)famous grey joggers, made a tournament-high 10 saves, and kept the score at 1-0 until 78mins.

Golden Touch

Substitutes continue to make a significant impact at Euro 2016, and this match was no different - though Everton’s Romelu Lukaku will be cursing Michy Batshuayi’s luck.

The Marseille forward replaced Lukaku after 76minutes to make his major tournament debut, with Belgium leading 1-0. Two minutes and his first touch later, it was 2-0.

Lukaku created five chances but managed just one shot on target. Batshuayi’s two attempts were both on target.

