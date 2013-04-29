Lucozade Sport competition terms and conditions

1. This promotion is open to UK residents only aged 18+, excluding employees and their immediate families of GlaxoSmithKline, their subsidiaries or anyone professionally connected with this promotion.

2. Promotion commences 29/04/13 and closes 05/05/13 (midnight). All entries must be received by the closing date.

3. The prize consists of participation in a photoshoot which will involve meeting Lucozade Sport Ambassadors and the opportunity to appear in a new Lucozade Sport advertising campaign. This will occur in May 2013, date to be confirmed. Travel and accommodation as well as any other reasonable expenses will be covered by the Promoter.

4. The Promoter is unable to alter existing entries in the event of an email address or mobile telephone becoming inaccessible during this promotion.

5. Maximum of 1 entry per person. Each person may only win one prize.

6. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for entries that are incomplete, delayed, not received or delayed for any reason beyond the PromoterÃ¢ÂÂs control. Proof of email, Tweet or other message being sent is not proof of receipt of entry. Ã¢ÂÂ¨ Ã¢ÂÂ¨

7. All spending money, expenses, travel and other costs not expressly stated in the prize description above are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. Ã¢ÂÂ¨ Ã¢ÂÂ¨

8. The prize package must be taken in its entirety, and cannot be split, substituted or transferred in any way. Ã¢ÂÂ¨ Ã¢ÂÂ¨

9. No cash or alternative will be offered for the prize in whole or part. In the event of circumstances outside of the PromoterÃ¢ÂÂs control, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with the same or greater value.

10. The prize winner will be selected by an internal Lucozade panel. Judging criteria will be based on how well entries fit with brand values and the campaign. The decision of the Promoter in all matters is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into. Ã¢ÂÂ¨ Ã¢ÂÂ¨

11. The prize winner will be notified within 2 days of the closing date. If the prize winner is not contactable in this time, the Promoter reserves the right to withdraw the prize from that person and award the prize to an alternative winner. Ã¢ÂÂ¨ Ã¢ÂÂ¨

12. To the extent permitted by law, the Promoter accepts no liability for personal injury, loss, death or other circumstances affecting the enjoyment of participants as a result of or connected to taking part in this promotion or winning a prize. The Promoter cannot guarantee the performance of any contractual obligations of third parties, such as hotels or transport companies. Ã¢ÂÂ¨ Ã¢ÂÂ¨

13. Prize winners may be required to participate in publicity associated with this competition without payment, and in entering give permission for this use. Ã¢ÂÂ¨ Ã¢ÂÂ¨

14. The Promoter does not commit to responding to @LucozadeSport mentions and/or replies, and is not responsible for content altered via re-tweets by other Twitter users. The promoter is not responsible for the terms and conditions, privacy policy or content of any website accessed through links or references in our tweets. Promoter reserves all rights relating to the promoterÃ¢ÂÂs Twitter account, including but not limited to: (i) adding, removing, or modifying any content posted on the account, (ii) blocking other Twitter users; and (iii) discontinuing the account at any time. Medical and health topics may be discussed but should not be construed as medical advice. Ã¢ÂÂ¨ Ã¢ÂÂ¨

15. By entering this Promotion you agree your personal details may be used by the Promoter for the purpose of sending you information about future promotions, events, products and news items as well as for internal administration and analysis. At all times this information will be used in accordance with the Data Protection Act 1988. You are entitled to withdraw your consent by contacting us on contact {at} fourfourtwo {dot} com.

16. You agree that by entering this competition entries become the absolute property of the Promoter and will not be returned. You assign all copyright and other rights in the entry. By entering the competition you acknowledge that the entry is your original work and has not been wholly or substantially copied from any other work.

17. All entry instructions form part of these rules.

18. The name and county of the winner will be available until [01/06/13] from Lucozade Sport, GlaxoSmithKline UK Limited of 980 Great West Road, Brentford, Middlesex, TW8 9GS.Promoter: GlaxoSmithKline UK Limited of 980 Great West Road, Brentford, Middlesex, TW8 9GS. LUCOZADE, LUCOZADE SPORT and the Arc device are registered trade marks of the GlaxoSmithKline group of companies.

