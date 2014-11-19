Mackay making sure everyone knows it's International Men's Day

Ex-Cardiff boss Mackay got straight down to business following his surprise appointment, informing all players and staff that today, 19th November, is the International Day of the Man.

Speaking at his unveiling, Mackay told assembled journalists that he was committed to getting Wigan back to the Premier League, and to raising the issue of men's rights in a society dominated by women.

"Wigan are a great club with some fine players, and I can't wait to get to work, and have you noticed how men are treated like second-class citizens these days?

"International Men's Day was started in 1994 to celebrate the often-overlooked contribution that men make to the world of business, politics, media, and sport," Mackay informed the overwhelmingly male press pack.

"Given that I'm male, it's a miracle I even got considered for this job."

Mackay continued by stressing the vital need to improve the mood of the dressing room, to build momentum going into the new year, and to call out the hypocrisy of feminists at every opportunity.

He said: "Women don't want to be judged for their lifestyle choices but get all upset when men say innocent things like 'Can I have a bounce on your falsies?' It's an obvious double standard."

Wigan fans can look forward to March 8, which is International Women's Day, or as Mackay calls it, the International Day of Banter.

