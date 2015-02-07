Man City 1-1 Hull: How many games had James Milner gone without Premier League goal?

FURTHER READING Report Pellegrini reaction Bruce reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

Another uncomfortable afternoon on home soil for the Premier League champions, who have now gone three games without a win at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions, and that after labouring to victories over both Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland and throwing away a two-goal lead against newly promoted Burnley.

And like against Wednesday in the FA Cup, Manuel Pellegrini had James Milner to thank for sparing his side's blushes; the England midfielder forcing home an injury-time free-kick to ensure they 'only' trail leaders Chelsea by seven points.

City fired off the most shots (18-7), enjoyed the lion's share of possession (589 passes to Hull's 163) and launched in 36 crosses to the Tigers' 7, but were still set to fall to David Meyler's 35th-minute strike until Milner's late intervention.

The point lifts Hull out of the relegation zone on goal difference, although they will slip back in should Burnley avoid defeat at home to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Man City have gone 4 Premier League games without a win for the first time since November 2009.

This was the third successive Premier League game that Man City have conceded the opening goal.

Man City have won just 7 points in their last 6 Premier League games (W1 D4 L1) – this after winning their previous 7 league games in a row.

Man City had 76.4% possession this match; the second most seen in a Premier League game by a side this term after Arsenal’s 76.9% versus Crystal Palace in August.

James Milner ended a 36-game run without a Premier League goal in this match.

Hull have still never won away against Man City in a league game (D4 L6).

Hull have lost 5 points from opposition goals scored in the final minute of Premier League matches this season – more than any other side.

The Tigers have scored just 8 goals in their last 16 Premier League games – an average of 1 every 2 matches.

