Man Utd 3-0 Liverpool: Which is the only game De Gea's made more Premier League saves in?

Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Robin van Persie made it six league wins on the spin for Manchester United, but unusually for a team triumphing 3-0 it was their goalkeeper who was named man of the match.

The pre-match talk had centered around Liverpool leaving out their No.1 Simon Mignolet; Brad Jones making his first Premier League appearance since March 2013 at Southampton. But by the end it was United's glovesman who had grabbed the headlines.

Spanish shot-stopper David de Gea made 8 saves to keep the Merseysiders at bay, including a crucial block from Raheem Sterling seconds before Rooney coolly slotted the home side in front after 12 minutes.

Mata's second, shortly before the break, should have been ruled out for offside, but there was nothing wrong with Van Persie's tap-in to seal the victory with 19 minutes remaining, after De Gea had denied Sterling for a fourth time and pulled off a fine reaction save to tip a Mario Balotelli strike onto the crossbar.

Louis van Gaal's side stay third, closing the gap on second-placed noisy neighbours Manchester City to five points. Liverpool have now won just five of their last 21 games in all competitions.

Van Persie has netted 7 goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances against Liverpool.

Mata has scored 5 goals from just 6 shots on target in the Premier League this season.

Rooney has scored (66) or assisted (28) 94 goals in his last 100 Premier League games at Old Trafford.

Sterling hit 4 shots on target. The only visiting player to hit more in a Premier League game at Old Trafford since 2003 was Rafael van der Vaart in August 2011 (5).

Balotelli has had more shots (42 including blocked) than any other player without a goal in the Premier League this season.

Only once (9 vs Tottenham in August 2011) has De Gea made more saves in a Premier League game than he did today (8).

United have won 6 games in a row for the first time since winning 7 in a row in Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season.

Liverpool have now conceded at least twice in 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches away at a Manchester club.

Liverpool have won only 2 of their last 10 games (in all competitions).

Based on three points for a win, this is Liverpool’s lowest points total after 16 league games since 1964/65. Roy Hodgson had 1 more point at this point in 2010/11.

