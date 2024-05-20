Manchester City and Newcastle United among Premier League record breakers in 2023/24

The 2023/24 Premier League season is now in the history books, with Sunday marking the final day of action.

Drama may have been in relatively short supply on a fairly routine final round of fixtures that sprung no significant surprises of any bearing, but it has nonetheless been a memorable and notable campaign for all kinds of reasons.

here's some of the Premier League records that have been broken or equalled this season…plus a few check-ins on other records that remain undisturbed.

Premier League records broken, equalled and more in 2023/24

Manchester City won their fourth consecutive title (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City became the first club ever to go four in a row for English league titles. Huddersfield Town (1924-26), Arsenal (1933-35), Liverpool (1982-84) and Manchester United (1999-2001 and 2007-2009) had all previously won it thrice in a row.

With his sixth league title, City boss Pep Guardiola now sits alongside Aston Villa George Ramsey and Liverpool’s Bob Paisley (Liverpool) for winning the top-flight title the second-most times of any manager in the history of English football – but still has a very long way to go to overtake the clear and undisputed leader, Sir Alex Ferguson, who guided Manchester United to 13 titles.

In an unwanted record, Sheffield United broke Swindon Town’s all-time low for the most goals conceded in a season. Swindon Town conceded 100 goals in the 42-game 1993/94 season. The rock-bottom Blades conceded four more in four fewer games this campaign.

Newcastle United inflicted a significant portion of that, breaking two Premier League records and matching one other with their exploits against Sheffield United.

It's been a torrid season for Sheffield United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s side beat Sheffield United 8-0 and 5-1, becoming the first team to score 13 goals against a specific opponent in a single season and moving alongside Manchester City’s record for biggest aggregate goal difference against a single opponent. Pep Guardiola’s side beat Watford 8-0 and 0-4 in 2019/20.

In the process, Newcastle also broke (or equalled, depending on your perspective) Manchester United’s record for the most individual goal scorers in a single game.

All eight of Newcastle’s goals in that September meeting with the Blades came courtesy off different players: Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson. Manchester United had seven goalscorers on the scoresheet in their 9-0 win over Southampton in February 2021; Anthony Martial scored a brace and the other was a Jan Bednarek own goal.

We’re sure it will cheer up Sheffield United fans significantly to know that Oli McBurnie broke the record for the latest goal scored, scoring after 102 minutes and 8 seconds to rescue a 2-2 draw against West Ham in January. That’s 20 seconds later than Dirk Kuyt’s penalty equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in April 2011.

Bournemouth joined Leeds United (4-3 vs Derby, 1997) Wimbledon (4-3 vs West Ham, 1998), Manchester United (5-3 vs Tottenham, 2001), Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-3 vs Leicester, 2003) among the only Premier League teams ever to win a three-goal deficit: in March, they beat Luton Town 4-3 despite having been three goals down at the break.

More Premier League 2023/24 stories

