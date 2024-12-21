Manchester City home kit for 2025/26: Everything we know so far

The Manchester City home kit for 2025/26 is still a while away from being released, but rumours are starting to circulate about how Pep Guardiola's team will look next season.

While their current campaign's kit has subtle detailing throughout but is, on the whole, relatively safe, Manchester City look set for a bit more bravery for what they'll be wearing in 2025/26.

You'll find all the latest information currently available on the Manchester City 2025/26 home shirt...

Manchester City home kit for 2025/26 prediction leaked

A prediction for how the Manchester City 2025/26 home kit could look (Image credit: Footy Headlines)

According to Footy Headlines, the Manchester City 2025/26 home shirt will see the club's historic sash incorporateed, with the design element having been a staple of their kits over the years. In recent times, both the 2018/19 and 2010/11 third kits have seen the base colour overlayed with a sash.

The sash, which was a staple design feature on the club's kits in the early-to-mid 1970s, has never actually been used on the home shirt, however, making the 2025/26 kit unique while still adhering to the club's heritage and past.

The current Manchester City home shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Little more is known about the Manchester City 2025/26 home shirt, other than Puma will manufacture the kit and Etihad Airways will likely continue as the front-of-shirt sponsor.

While Footy Headlines highlights that Manchester City's classic 'Sky Blue' colourway will continue to be used, it's unclear whether the tonal sash is darker or lighter, and indeed in which direction it will move across the top. m

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With details at this stage rather limited, it's difficult to suggest how radical a difference this will make to Manchester City's look for next season. Puma has tried different things in recent years, with purple accents, a white marbling and red collar all being utilised at various points.

It's interesting to see a completely new element added to the shirt regardless, though, with the sash harking back to their past while also having a twist on its traditional use.