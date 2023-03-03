Manchester City v Newcastle Utd live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester City v Newcastle Utd live stream and match preview, Saturday March 4, 12.30pm GMT

Manchester City v Newcastle Utd live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester City v Newcastle Utd live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City v Newcastle Utd is on BT Sport (opens in new tab) in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Manchester City can’t afford to let many more points slip away in the title race, and next up is the visit of Champions League-chasing Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola’s men beat league leaders Arsenal last month to move top of the standings but have since slid back into second, five points behind the Gunners.

City are unbeaten in six games and come into this one on the back of comfortable victories over Bournemouth in the league (4-1) and Bristol City in the FA Cup (3-0).

Newcastle, meanwhile, are a wounded animal as they travel south on the back of a League Cup final defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

It was a painful moment for Magpies fans as their chances of winning a first trophy in 68 years evaporated, but there is still much to play for domestically for Eddie Howe’s side.

They are fifth, four points outside the Champions League spots but with two games in hand over fourth-placed Tottenham.

Howe’s men need to turn around their form after four matches without a win in all competitions.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Nick Pope returns from suspension for Newcastle, but Emil Krafth is injured and Matt Targett and Bruno Guimaraes are doubts

John Stones is still struggling with a hamstring problem for City, while Aymeric Laporte is recovering from a fever.

Form

Manchester City: WWDDW

Newcastle: LLDDW

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Manchester City v Newcastle Utd.

Stadium

Manchester City v Newcastle Utd will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City v Newcastle Utd kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 March in the UK. It will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate (opens in new tab) in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.