Can I watch Leeds vs Bournemouth in the UK? Live streams, preview and team news

Watch Leeds vs Bournemouth today in the Premier League, with all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world right here in this guide.

Leeds vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Leeds United boast an impressive unbeaten home record so far this season and come into Saturday's clash off the back of a 3-1 success at Wolves.

Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor made sure of the victory, and confidence appears to be high in West Yorkshire.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in the league since the opening day and will themselves have plenty of confidence heading into Saturday's clash.

The Cherries drew with Newcastle United in their last outing and Andoni Iraola's side seems to be coping just fine despite multiple high-profile exits.

Can I watch Leeds vs Bournemouth in the UK?

Leeds vs Bournemouth has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day, or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Leeds vs Bournemouth in the US

In the USA, Peacock has the live streaming rights to Leeds vs Bournemouth.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Leeds vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Leeds vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Leeds vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

Daniel Farke's side have gone about their business quietly thus far and have only suffered losses at Arsenal and Fulham so far this term.

Last weekend's victory over Wolves seems to have restored confidence regarding survival, and another win over Bournemouth could go a long way in helping those aims.

Seven points from five games is a decent return, and what will please supporters more is goals for Calvert-Lewin and Okafor, given the criticism cast Leeds' way when not bringing in an established striker this summer.

Willy Gnonto (calf), Dan James (core) and Lucas Perri (thigh) all missed out in the win against Vitor Pereira's side and could again play no part against the Cherries.

Bournemouth themselves have surprised a few, especially given their mass exodus across the summer.

A 0-0 draw against Newcastle brought up another respectable point for Iraola's side, despite star man Justin Kluivert again falling to get the nod from the off.

The Netherlands international has struggled to forge a way into the side after his summer injury lay-off and played only 27 minutes against the Magpies.

Striker Evanilson got off the mark against Tottenham a few weeks ago, but since then, he has failed to come good on his promising performances.

Leeds vs Bournemouth: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds 1-1 Bournemouth

FourFourTwo thinks this one between Leeds and Bournemouth will end level. It's been hard for teams to break down the Whites on home soil, and we can see more of the same this weekend.