Last minute tickets! 5 games that should be sold out this weekend - but still have amazing ticket deals available

Last-minute tickets are always available – even when it comes to the biggest games in the Premier League.

If you're looking at how to watch your team this weekend, FourFourTwo are here to bring you all the information you need when it comes to getting to games, whether you're doing it on the spur of the moment or you'd like to get tickets ahead of time.

Last minute tickets to 5 big games this weekend

1. Manchester City vs Burnley

James Trafford of Manchester City (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

It's the James Trafford Derby – although Gianluigi Donnarumma will start in goal – as Manchester City take on Burnley.

If you're a City fan (or know someone who is), three points don't come quite as easily as they did when Pep Guardiola's side were romping home to titles but a clash against a promoted side is as good as any to see a good show from a Sky Blues team who will be in the mood to put down a marker in the title race.

2. Everton vs West Ham United

Jack Grealish signs for Everton (Image credit: Everton)

Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium is a stunning addition to the Premier League: trust us, we went to the opening Prem fixture at the new ground.

Monday night will give many Toffees fans their first real taste of this brand-new home under the lights, as David Moyes welcomes former employers West Ham United: and the cynics among us may suggest this is the perfect time for Everton fans to grab a ticket, given the Hammers' current malaise.

3. Tottenham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Spurs are in good form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under Thomas Frank, and rather like Everton, they'll be hoping that the arrival of a side in the drop zone will boost the mood even further.

Wolves are the visitors for this 8pm kick-off and really, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best stadiums in the world – comes alive in this particular timeslot.

Why not make a day of it in London before finishing your Saturday night in N17?

4. Roma vs Hellas Verona

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma (Image credit: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

It's not too late to book a last-minute weekend away – and Rome is one of the most beautiful cities in Europe.

Combining combing the streets of Trastevere for gelato with an afternoon of enjoying Evan Ferguson at the Olimpico sounds like heaven to us: Gian Piero Gasperini's Roman revolution is starting to bear fruit and Roma host Hellas Verona this weekend.

Expedia have last-minute flights, while Airbnb or Booking.com will put you up somewhere…

5. Paris Saint-Germain vs Auxerre

Paris Saint-Germain's Joao Neves, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Wouldn't it be lovely to see Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele parading his gong around the pitch this weekend?

Dembouz is injured for Paris Saint-Germain's hosting of Auxerre this weekend, but the stars will still be out: the Parc Des Princes remains one of the sport's greatest atmospheres thanks to those noisy ultras and some of the most sumptuous football in all of Europe.

Expedia flights remain the way to travel – try Eurostar, too – while Airbnb or Booking.com can help with accomodation.