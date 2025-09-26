Premier League line-ups: Every expected XI this weekend

Who's getting in whose teams this week?

The Premier League line-ups will be announced before kick-off – but here's how we expect teams to shape up this weekend.

Every week, we bring you the XIs that every club will likely to put out, drawing on injury information, how the teams recently lined up and who's available.

So use the navigation to see how our experts expect your team to set up this weekend…

When are the Premier League line-ups released?

The Premier League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every Premier League club can name their line-up an hour and 15 minutes before kick-off.

Clubs can choose to go earlier, of course, with managers like Marcelo Bielsa, for example, choosing to name his teams up to a day in advance. Such a power move.

When is the Fantasy Premier League deadline for transfers?

Get your transfers in before the deadline (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, the GW5 deadline for FPL is at 11am BST on Saturday, September 27 – 90 minutes before kick-off of the weekend's first fixture.

Line-ups for the first game of the weekend, Brentford vs Manchester United, will drop 15 minutes later.

Arsenal

Arsenal line-up against Newcastle United

Arsenal have lost Noni Madueke to a knee injury, with the winger out for two months: thankfully, Bukayo Saka returned in midweek, completing an hour against Port Vale in a 2-0 win.

Martin Odegaard could return to the starting line-up, Piero Hincapie is a doubt with a groin issue while on the left wing, Arteta has Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard or Eberechi Eze to choose from, with all three having netted in the past two fixtures.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa line-up against Fulham

Aston Villa host Fulham next, still without a win, with manager Unai Emery still missing Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana.

The former is closing in on a return, while Boubacar Kamara is in contention to start. Harvey Elliott may be used through the middle with Morgan Rogers out wide, as Villa desperately search for goals.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth line-up against Leeds United

Bournemouth are enjoying an excellent start to the season – so despite Lewis Cook closing in on a return, Justin Kluivert available to challenge Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Christie back in midfield, boss Andoni Iraola is likely to start with what's working.

The major selection decision comes at right-back: veteran Adam Smith is still missing, with James Hill and Alex Jimenez the likely deputies.

Brentford

Brentford line-up against Manchester United

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has switched to a 3-5-2 and is likely to stick with the shape, as another big visitor arrives at the Gtech in the shape of Manchester United.

Igor Thiago could drop out in favour of Dango Ouattara, Keane Lewis-Potter is battling Rico Henry at left-back and Vitaly Janelt is an option in midfield for the Bees, in what is starting to look like a more settled XI.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion line-up against Chelsea

Brighton looked solid in the first half against Tottenham last week and gaffer Fabian Hurzeler may look to keep the likes of Ferdi Kadioglu and Georginio Rutter to build some consistency, despite challenges from squad players.

Veterans James Milner and Danny Welbeck played 90 minutes midweek so probably won't start this one: and keep an eye out for whether Hurzeler rewards Diego Gomez after hitting four against Barnley at Oakwell in the League Cup.

Burnley

Burnley line-up against Manchester City

Jacob Bruun Larsen remains the big concern for Burnley: the winger played no part in the midweek cup defeat to Cardiff City, suggesting Josh Laurent may be deployed in the back five once more for a tough trip to the Etihad.

Florentino Luis completed 90 minutes in midfield, so we expect to see Lesley Ugochukwu back alongside Josh Cullen in the centre of the park.

Chelsea

Chelsea line-up against Brighton & Hove Albion

Cole Palmer is a big injury problem for Chelsea, with manager Enzo Maresca likely to revert to using Enzo Maresca in the no.10 role: that'll push Reece James into midfield and bring Malo Gusto into defence.

Robert Sanchez returns in goal to face his former employers after serving a one-match ban midweek.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace line-up against Liverpool

Crystal Palace are hoping to welcome back Adam Wharton into the midfield this weekend.

Yeremy Pino and Ismaila Sarr are both a little short of fitness, but both are in contention for this fixture, with Daichi Kamada another option behind Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Everton

Everton line-up against West Ham United

Everton still have Jarrad Branthwaite missing from the defence, though Vitalii Mykololenko is back.

Manager David Moyes looks like keeping a settled XI, with the only real selection decisions coming up front: Thierno Barry may well keep his place ahead of Beto, with competition between the two.

Fulham

Fulham line-up against Aston Villa

Fulham look like keeping Ryan Sessegnon at left-back ahead of Antonee Robinson – and after rotating midweek, will likely revert to the more familiar three of Harry Wilson, Josh King and Alex Iwobi behind Rodrigo Muniz.

This would leave Emile Smith Rowe on the bench with record buy Kevin, who is a little short of fitness.

Leeds United

Leeds United line-up against Bournemouth

Leeds United are still likely to be without Wilfried Gnonto and Lucas Perri for this one.

Sean Longstaff is a more physical option in midfield instead of Ao Tanaka, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks like continuing alongside Noah Okafor after a win last week.

Liverpool

Liverpool line-up against Crystal Palace

Liverpool will be without Hugo Ekitike, who was sent off in the Carabao Cup midweek.

This might introduce Alexander Isak from the start, with Florian Wirtz a potential to return after his benching last week. The question of whether Dominic Szoboszlai plays in midfield or at right-back will then confirm whether Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister and Conor Bradley all play.

Manchester City

Manchester City line-up against Burnley

Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland is a doubt after coming off against Arsenal last week – as is Abdukhodir Khusanov, who was hauled off in the 1-1 draw in North London.

Pep Guardiola has settled on an unchanged side in the Premier League of late other than those two injury concerns, with Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes battling it out for a shot at right-back.

Manchester United

Manchester United line-up against Brentford

Manchester United will be without Casemiro due to his suspension from being red-carded last week.

Manager Ruben Amorim is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time and could bring all three new attacking signings of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko into play.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United line-up against Arsenal

Newcastle United rotated heavily in the cup and still impressed: it looks like the tried-and-tested midfield three could return, however, with Jacob Murphy and Anthony Elanga the decision on the right wing.

Fabian Schar is a doubt, with Malick Thiaw his able deputy.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest line-up against Sunderland

Murillo is still working his way back to full fitness for Nottingham Forest – so Oleksandr Zinchenko may well continue at left-back for now in the starting XI.

Other than that, new boss Ange Postecoglou isn't likely to tweak things too heavily as players get used to his system.

Sunderland

Sunderland line-up against Nottingham Forest

Sunderland are hoping to welcome Dan Ballard and Enzo Le Fee this weekend – with Reinildo's ban meaning that could be a reshuffle at the back.

Nordi Mukiele may have to play right-back with Trai Hume on the left – elsewhere, Chris Rigg could be in from the start with Habib Diarra a doubt.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pedro Porro didn't complete the Brighton game last week but played 90 minutes midweek – so Thomas Frank might choose to deploy Djed Spence at right-back and start Destiny Udogie on the opposite flank.

Selection decisions remain in midfield for Tottenham Hotspur, with Lucas Bergvall and Joao Palhinha the in-form two: Dominic Solanke may be on the bench for this one, too.

West Ham United

West Ham United line-up against Everton

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek will serve the first game of his ban, with Niklas Fullkrug in line to return up front, pushing Lucas Paqueta deeper.

Kyle Walker-Peters is expected at right-back again, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka still a doubt.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up against Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers are still searching to put their first point but could welcome back Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Ladislav Krejci may start once again after netting last week, while Andre is a minor doubt.