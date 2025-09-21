How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle United: Live streams, TV details and preview

Bournemouth and Newcastle will face off at the Vitality Stadium this weekend

Watch all the action from Bournemouth vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle key information • Date: Sunday 21 September • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Bournemouth continued their flying start with a spirited win over Brighton last time out and will be hoping for more of the same as they host Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Cherries have seen wholesale changes across their defence but seem to have adapted well, boasting wins over the Seagulls, Spurs and Wolves thus far.

As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe's men have barely had enough time to recover following their UEFA Champions League loss against Barcelona at St James' Park.

With Yoane Wissa still out of action, Nick Woltemade will be hoping to kick on once more after opening his account against Wolves last time out.

Watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle in the UK

Bournemouth vs Newcastle kicks off at 2:00 pm (BST) and the game will be shown live in the UK and Ireland.

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League are your two destinations for coverage of the game, and the 2:00 pm is one of two games underway at the same time, alongside Sunderland vs Aston Villa.

Watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Bournemouth vs Newcastle.

You can watch the game via Sling or Fubo and below are details on how you can tune in Stateside.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle: Premier League preview

Having lost huge names in the summer, Andoni Iraola seems to have quickly found a new winning mentality at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have nine points from a possible twelve so far, losing just once against Liverpool on the opening day of the new season at Anfield.

Talented midfielder Antoine Semenyo leads the way in terms of scoring with three goals, despite having attracted recent interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Evanilson is expected to continue in attack, and the Brazilian appears to be keeping Justin Kluivert out of the team at present.

The Magpies were dealt a double hammer blow on Thursday night as Marcus Rashford thundered home his first two goals for Barcelona to seal defeat in Europe.

Anthony Gordon did net a late consolation goal for the Magpies, but it proved too little too late, and focus will now turn to a weekend trip to the south coast.

Howe opted to shuffle his pack with four subs introduced in one phase against the Catalan giants, and it remains to be seen how Fabian Schar is after he suffered a nasty ball to the head during the second half.

Jacob Ramsey looks to be the only confirmed absentee for Newcastle, with an ankle problem still causing the midfielder issues.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 1-0 Newcastle United

Bournemouth will be much fresher than the Magpies, and with a severe distance to travel, that could spell trouble for Newcastle. FourFourTwo believes the Cherries will edge this one.