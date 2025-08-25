Watch Newcastle vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV details, preview for Monday Night Football game

Watch Newcastle vs Liverpool as the spotlight falls on a player who probably won't even be there.

Newcastle vs Liverpool key information • Date: Monday, 25 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

We're not saying the transfer market is having too big an impact on Premier League football but Liverpool's visit to Newcastle United on Monday evening would be a tick in that box if we were.

Players moving and not moving. Teams gazumping one another for targets. Price tags set and unset, met and unmet – it's nice to be talking about actual football again.

Anyway, FourFourTwo has all the information Alexander Isak needs to watch his team play the team he told them not to worry about. Read on for the details on live streams to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle online and on TV.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Liverpool in the UK?

Monday Night Football takes its trucks and talent to Tyneside for a match between two Champions League clubs who've had very different summers. You can bet Newcastle fancy sticking one on the Premier League champions in front of the football nation.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and Sky Sports' coverage will be live on Sky Sports Main Event.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and Sky Sports' coverage will be live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Newcastle vs Liverpool in the US

In the USA, Newcastle vs Liverpool will be broadcast by USA Network.

The cable channel doesn't have its own streaming service so to watch online you'll need a cord-cutter, like the ones below.

7-day free trial with Fubo Fubo costs $84.99 per month, but new customers can get it free for a whole week.



How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Liverpool at a very sociable hour through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Liverpool at a very sociable hour through Stan Sport.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Liverpool for free?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters – a free trial with Fubo (outlined above) is one way you could watch Liverpool vs Newcastle for free.

Watch Newcastle vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Newcastle vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

Liverpool's visit to St James' Park on Monday is bound to be a spiky affair. It's difficult to make assumptions about relations between clubs but Newcastle's striker situation can only raise the temperature in the cauldron.

Isak has made himself an extremely unpopular young man in Newcastle and it's a classic twist of fate that brings the club he so desires to his doorstep while he's grounded and can only peek out at them through the letterbox.

Hugo Ekitike, widely reported to be the Magpies' preferred successor for their wantaway star, was snatched away from them by the Reds. It's a funny old game but the Gallowgate isn't laughing.

Newcastle will benefit from the warm embrace of home after a frustrating goalless draw against Aston Villa.

In truth, the lack of a goal in that game was as much to do with Ezri Konsa's intervention than the Magpies not having a centre-forward, but Anthony Elanga will feel he should have given his new team an opening-day win with the openings he created.

Their visitors on Monday showed their hand last weekend. Occasionally imperious, Liverpool are also likely to concede plenty of goals this season because they're given to attack in numbers at the slightest provocation.

The Reds needed all their stamina and a head for big moments to clamber past Bournemouth in the opening game of the season.

Arne Slot will need to find a solution at right-back with new signing Jeremie Frimpong sitting out with a hamstring problem and Conor Bradley only just back in training, not that Frimpong is really a right-back.

Isak aside, Joe Willock is Newcastle's only confirmed absentee. He's still a few weeks away from a return.

Even all these years since the nineties, there's something effervescent about this particular fixture. They're usually open and the goals flow, but it has become a one-sided affair.

Newcastle won their last meeting, which happened to be the Carabao Cup final, but they haven't beaten Liverpool in the Premier League since December 2015.

If that sounds like a long time ago, try this on for size: Martin Skrtel scored an own goal and Gini Wijnaldum made sure by making it 2-0 in stoppage time.

Newcastle vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 3-4 Liverpool

There could be loads of goals in these teams, not least against one another. Besides, why break with one of the Premier League's very finest traditions?