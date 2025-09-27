Is Man City vs Burnley on TV? Live streams, preview, team news for Premier League clash

Manchester City safely progressed in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday with a win over Huddersfield

Watch Manchester City vs Burnley in a Saturday 3pm kick-off in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo providing all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Manchester City vs Burnley key information • Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US) Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester City booked their place in round four of the Carabao Cup with a professional 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town earlier this week.

Goals from Phil Foden and Savinho made sure of the Cityzens progression, with a home Premier League clash to look forward too against Burnley on Saturday.

The Clarets are still yet to win away from home since their return to the top flight, and have four points on the board at this juncture.

Scott Parker's side were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup after losing 2-1 to Cardiff City in midweek.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Manchester City vs Burnley online and on TV from anywhere.

Can I watch Man City vs Burnley in the UK?

Man City vs Burnley is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Man City vs Burnley in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network is the broadcaster for Man City vs Burnley.

There is no streaming platform for USA, so to watch online you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Man City vs Burnley in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Can I watch Man City vs Burnley for free?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters covering the game.

One way you could technically watch for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network. Coverage is geo-restricted but you can use a VPN if you're travelling outside the US right now.

Watch Man City vs Burnley from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Man City vs Burnley: Premier League preview

Manchester City's busy schedule continues with a home clash against the Clarets on Saturday, and most are expecting a routine home win for Pep Guardiola's side.

In fact, City haven't lost against the Clarets since March 2015, and before that, you have to go back to the mid-1970s.

Having drawn late on against Arsenal in the Premier League last time out, the Sky Blues responded with victory against the Terriers and should have some returning players available for selection once again.

Top scorer Erling Haaland was taken off as a precaution in the final 15 minutes against the Gunners and should be back to face Parker's side, as well as Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has missed the last three games.

The Clarets will be disappointed having been dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Cardiff in midweek, especially on home soil.

Burnley did earn a spirited point against Nottingham Forest last time out, but did face a whopping 17 shots across a busy 90 minutes.

Connor Roberts, Bruun Larsen, Jordan Beyer and Zeki Amdoun all look likely to miss out once again for Parker this weekend.

Winning at the Etihad Stadium would probably be the biggest result of the season, and bookmakers have the Clarets priced at 16/1 to win.

Man City vs Burnley: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man City 5-0 Burnley

FourFourTwo can only envisage a dominant win for Guardiola's men on this occasion. Anything other than a routine win for the Cityzens seems highly unlikely.