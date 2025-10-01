Arsenal's Emirates Stadium expansion: New capacity, design, timescale

Arsenal are looking to upgrade the Emirates Stadium.

With the Gunners flying high in the Premier League these days, the 60,000-capacity ground looks rather modest compared to some of the biggest in Europe – and with Arsenal celebrating the Emirates' 20th anniversary next year, expansion is just around the corner.

Ranked at No.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best football stadiums in Britain, N5 could be about to see huge renovations: here's everything you need to know.

Design

Arsenal moved across North London in 2006 (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

How will Arsenal expand the Emirates Stadium?

Unlike the likes of Anfield or Old Trafford, Arsenal can't exactly build on the corners of the the Emirates Stadium, given that it's a wraparound bowl with no separate stands.

The ground was designed, however, to cope with a modest increase in capacity: it's unknown just yet how that could possibly manifest but the expectation is that the ground won't be undergoing a radical transformation.

What will the Emirates Stadium look like after expansion?

There are two options as to how the Gunners proceed: either they retain the original look of the ground with a subtle increase in seats all around, or they look to rebuild one end of the ground.

The Emirates was based on the Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon, with the same flowing curves, dipping roof and oval shape. It may be possible to place more seats in the gods or fill in some of those curved corners, making the oval shape even bigger, and expanding outwards.

If there isn't the space all around the ground – the Emirates is right next to flats on one side and a train line on the other – Arsenal may have to look to rebuild one end and focus all efforts there.

Capacity

Arsenal women play at the Emirates now, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

What will the new capacity of the Emirates Stadium be?

An increase of more than 15,000 at once seems fanciful: 5,000-10,000 is more likely.

Londoners know all too well that space is at a premium in the capital and not only will Arsenal be pushed for any more room to squeeze in a few more Gooners, they'll likely want to exhaust all hospitality options while they're upgrading.

Timescale

Arsenal's new Emirates Stadium upgrades might be a while off (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

When will the Emirates Stadium be worked on?

Arsenal have only just hired a new board member, Otto Maly, to lead the expansion project, as per the Mail.

With no direct timeframe as yet, it seems highly unlikely that the Emirates will begin construction before the end of the 2026/27 season.

Cost

The Emirates Stadium cost under £400m (Image credit: Getty)

How much will Arsenal's Emirates Stadium expansion cost?

The Emirates Stadium cost around £380 million to build – but could reportedly cost almost double to upgrade.

A £500m construction job is down to the complexity of renovating a ground that has little room to be built outwards or upwards. There's also an additional cost to consider of Arsenal playing in front of partial crowds while the work is going on – though the Gunners may be able to use Wembley for that.