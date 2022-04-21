Manchester United transfer business is set for a revolution – and here's why rivals should be worried

Manchester United may well have hit rock bottom. Transfer business over the last few years has been woefully exposed, they look rudderless on the pitch and protests staged by fans have punctuated a poor season.

Erik Ten Hag has his work cut out, for sure. The new Red Devils boss has plenty to fix on the training ground but off the field, the club are in chaos, too. Fan protests of late have only highlighted the questionable decisions of recent years – and United look set for a massive rebuild this summer.

But this one could well be different. Manchester United could well be back.

Are Manchester United shaking up recruitment?

(Image credit: Getty)

Manchester United chief scout, Jim Lawlor, and head of global scouting, Marcel Bout, have left Old Trafford recently. Lawlor was there for 16 years, seeing out the latter glory years of Sir Alex Ferguson; it's a surprise, meanwhile, that Bout lasted eight years, after failing to leave with Louis van Gaal.

The role that each of them has had in each transfer of recent times certainly varies, though. United managers have all taken a hands-on approach to transfers: for example, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly talked up signing former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, van Gaal was pivotal in bringing in compatriot Memphis Depay, David Moyes famously requested Marouane Fellaini instead of Thiago and it's hard to think that Nemanja Matic joining under Jose Mourinho was anyone else's idea.

Ed Woodward has been central, too, with negotiations and perhaps even identification. The former accountant and effectively the chief executive at United, his role in bringing in players was often celebrated/commiserated – and he was replaced by Richard Arnold earlier this year. Notoriously, neither have a background in football.

A scouting department essentially identifies targets that the manager and director of football might not be aware of while cross-checking the names that the manager and director of football recommend to see how they check out. So who have Lawlor and/or Bout been most responsible for? It's hard to say but of recent signings, Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri, Alex Telles, Daniel James, Fred and Victor Lindelof are all good guesses.

How will Manchester United operate in the transfer market going forward?

(Image credit: PA)

There's a new structure that's falling into place – and that starts with new arrival, Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag worked as a sporting director at Utrecht and like United bosses before him, will have a say in who is signed. Ralf Rangnick, from his new, two-year consultancy role, will be there to make recommendations. Ex-Red Devil Darren Fletcher is technical director, with John Murtough the 'Football Director'. It's all a little confusing but it's probable that Fletcher and Murtogh are now in charge of signing the players, rather than previous chief executive, Ed Woodward or his successor Richard Arnold.

The new scouting set-up could well revolutionise United, however. Whereas in the past, United have leant so heavily on big names and obvious profiles, Ten Hag and Rangnick are used to finding players under the radar. Ajax's scouting has leant on exploiting the deals that were cost-effective and under other clubs' radars – such as tapping into Scandinavian leagues to signing Premier League "flops" – while the Red Bull clubs have cast a wide net across the globe and embraced data.

This could well be where United are heading.

Why is this so good for United?

(Image credit: Getty)

Fred, Alexis Sanchez, Cristiano Ronaldo. Those are just the players seemingly signed for a small fortune just to stop Manchester City signing them first.

Every club has a scouting department – and every club uses their resources differently. But with the financial might that Manchester United have, perhaps rivals should be concerned that United have minds from Ajax and Red Bull clubs on board to make the club's scouting shrewder, smarter and better.

It doesn't seem like the Red Devils are going to have a summer where they land Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho for a combined £140m again. Imagine putting that £140m into finding four surefire stars you wouldn't have expected to transform the entire side, though.

There's still a lot of uncertainty at United. There's a lot to sort on the field and the club are slowly being dragged into the 21st Century off the pitch, too. But the signs of change are there – and this new direction is promising at least for the fans.

