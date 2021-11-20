Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked TONIGHT? Board call an emergency meeting

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be sacked tonight, according to reports.

The board at Old Trafford have called an emergency meeting, in which the future of the Norwegian will be discussed, following a 4-1 defeat away to Watford in the Premier League.

Previously, United were thought to be behind the manager, having supported him prior to the international break. After United lost 5-0 and 2-0 to Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, the board chose to give Solskjaer longer.

This, however, appears to have changed.

Zinedine Zidane has been linked as the frontrunner for the Red Devils job, despite privately distancing himself from rumours to begin with. Now, reports claim the Frenchman is learning English.

Zidane won three Champions Leagues in a row at Real Madrid, leaving the Spanish giants for the second time at the end of last season.

The World Cup winner has also worked with the likes of Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. He would be a popular appointment with fans and has experience of dealing with a team full of egos.

Erik Ten Hag of Ajax has also been linked with the job, while Brendan Rodgers has been mentioned, too.

Rodgers apparently has a clause in his contract to let him join a Champions League club. After losing again to Chelsea in the lunchtime kick-off earlier today, it seems like the Leicester City boss is in a rut at the King Power Stadium and may well feel like he's taken the Foxes as far as he can; he may well welcome the advances of United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed a new contract at Old Trafford in the summer.