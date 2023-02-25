Manchester United v Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Carabao Cup final

Manchester United v Newcastle United live stream and match preview, Sunday February 26, 4.30pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester United v Newcastle United live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United v Newcastle United is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Carabao Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both looking to end trophy droughts when they clash in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

It has been a long six years for Red Devils fans since they last tasted silverware, when they won this competition and the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2016/17.

However, that’s nothing compared to the wait Magpies supporters have faced.

Newcastle last lifted a major trophy when they won the FA Cup in 1954/55, and this is their first final since losing the 1998/99 FA Cup decider.

United come into the clash in hot form, with striker Marcus Rashford being in particularly lethal mood recently to help his side climb to third place in the Premier League standings.

Eddie Howe’s side have hit a mini-slump ahead of the final though, drawing with West Ham and Bournemouth before a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend saw them drop out of the top four.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT.

Team news

Newcastle face a goalkeeper crisis, with Nick Pope missing out through suspension and Martin Dubravka cup tied, meaning former Liverpool man Loris Karius looks set to start.

Joelinton and Joe Willock are injury doubts, while Emil Krafth is out.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentees for United while Anthony Martial is back in training and faces a race to be fit.

Form

Manchester United: WDWDW

Newcastle United: LDDWW

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Manchester United v Newcastle United.

Stadium

Manchester United v Newcastle United will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United v Newcastle United kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 26 February in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for any Carabao Cup action, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

International Carabao Cup TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) are the Carabao Cup rights holders in the United Kingdom.

• USA: ESPN (opens in new tab) broadcasts the Carabao Cup in the United States. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year

• Canada: The way to watch Carabao Cup football in 2022/23 is DAZN (opens in new tab), where a monthly subscription costs $24.99.

• Australia and New Zealand: beIN Sports (opens in new tab) shows the Carabao Cup in both Australia and New Zealand. Sign up in Australia for $19.99 a month, and in New Zealand for $31.99 a month.