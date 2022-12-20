Manchester United vs Burnley live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Carabao Cup clash

Manchester United vs Burnley live stream and match preview, Wednesday December 21, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester United vs Burnley live stream? We've got you covered.

Erik ten Hag's side will resume their 2022/23 campaign after the World Cup break with this home game in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

They set up this tie against Burnley by beating Aston Villa (opens in new tab) 4-2 in the previous round, a few days after which they concluded the first part of the Premier League season by beating Fulham (opens in new tab) 2-1.

That win kept United (opens in new tab) fifth in the table, three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham (opens in new tab) - on whom they have a game in hand. Ten Hag's team made a disastrous start to the campaign, losing their first two matches to Brighton (opens in new tab) and Brentford (opens in new tab), but the Dutchman has started to get his ideas across.

In that sense, the World Cup break may have been better for United than many other Premier League teams.

Burnley have played twice since United were last in competitive action, with the Championship taking a shorter pause for the action in Qatar.

Back-to-back victories over Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough have boosted the Clarets' promotion chances, although their manager Vincent Kompany will know there is still a long way to go.

Burnley have undoubtedly made an excellent start, though: at the midway point of the campaign they have a six-point lead at the summit of the standings. Meanwhile in this competition, Kompany's team have already knocked out Shrewsbury Town and Crawley Town.

United will be unable to call upon the services of Diogo Dalot and Axel Tuanzebe due to injury.

Argentina international Lisandro Martinez and France international Raphael Varane will not be involved so close to the World Cup final, while Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw could be left out after starting for their countries in the quarters.

Burnley will have to make do without Ashley Westwood as the midfielder continues his comeback from injury, while Anass Zaroury will not feature after appearing for Morocco in the World Cup third-place play-off on Saturday.

Form

Manchester United: WWLWW

Burnley: WWWWL

Stadium

Manchester United vs Burnley will be played at Old Trafford.

Other games

Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) and Charlton vs Brighton (opens in new tab) are also taking place on Wednesday.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 21 December and the match is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

