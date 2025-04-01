How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Live stream and TV details for Premier League clash

Chris Wood has been in excellent for Forest this season

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United as the Midlanders look to continue their push for a top four spot by hosting Ruben Amorim's side, as the Premier League returns following the international break and FA Cup action.

Here, FourFourTwo provides all the details on how to watch Forest vs Man United live streams and TV coverage from anywhere.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United key information

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Tuesday 1 April 2025 Kick-off time 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue City Ground, Nottingham Streams ► TNT Sports (UK) ► Peacock (US) ► Fubo (Canada) ► Optus (Australia) Watch from anywhere Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Forest vs Man United in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Forest v Man United on TV on TNT Sports 1 and online on Discovery+. Kick off is at 8pm GMT.

TNT Sports is one of the Premier League's designated broadcast providers once again this season with 52 games set to be shown live in full across the entire 2024/25 campaign. TV coverage will start at 6.30pm GMT on TNT Sports 2.

To watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online, Discovery+ is the streaming home of all TNT Sports coverage. You'll need a premium subscription, which will costs £30.99 a month, but that also comes with UEFA Champions League football, too.

Watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United in the US

Fans in the US can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on Peacock, the streaming platform of broadcasting giant NBC.

Premier League soccer in the US is split between Peacock and USA Network, and Peacock has multiple fixtures each week. Registration is simple and a subscription costs just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year.

If you're currently travelling outside of the US, you can still access your Peacock subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United from anywhere

Away from your home country right now? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on Forest vs Man United

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United streams globally

Can I watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United in Canada? Canadians can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United in Africa? You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.