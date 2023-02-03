Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Saturday 4 February, 3.00pm GMT

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United’s top four push continues with the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Erik ten Hag’s side on a high after reaching the League Cup final.

The Red Devils sealed a 5-0 aggregate semi-final win over Nottingham Forest in midweek and now must turn their attention back to Premier League matters.

Despite their cup success, United have only picked up one point from their last two games in the league – and that came against Palace.

They face the Eagles once again at Old Trafford, two weeks on from their last meeting, with the Londoners looking to end a five-match winless run in all competitions.

Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Christian Eriksen picked up an ankle injury recently that will rule him out until at least April, while Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are also out.

Marcel Sabitzer could make his United debut following a deadline day move from Bayern Munich on loan.

Palace are without the injured Wilfried Zaha, Joachim Andersen, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson.

Form

Manchester United: WWWLD

Crystal Palace: DDLLL

Referee

Andre Mariner will be the referee for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace will be played at Old Trafford.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 4 February in the UK. The game isn't being shown on UK television.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 07.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.