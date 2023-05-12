Manchester United vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester United vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Saturday 13 May, 3pm BST

Manchester United vs Wolves live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Wolves is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

After back-to-back defeats by Brighton (opens in new tab) and West Ham (opens in new tab), Manchester United (opens in new tab) are looking over their shoulder in the race for the top four.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) are now just a point behind their arch-rivals, albeit they have played one game more than United.

Erik ten Hag will be keen to see his team get back on track when Wolves (opens in new tab) visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester United will have to make do without Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Phil Jones and Tom Heaton.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Boubaca Traore, Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho for this trip to the northwest.

Form

Manchester United may have lost two games on the bounce, but they are on four-match winning streak at home in domestic competition.

Wolves have won four of their last six matches, although each of those victories came at Molineux.

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Manchester United vs Wolves.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Wolves will be played at the 74,310-capacity Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Wolves kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 13 May in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.