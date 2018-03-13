Marouane Fellaini's Disney-inspired 'Mickey Mouse' hairstyle is causing a stir

Fellaini is renowned for his giant frizzy afro bobbing around Old Trafford, generally spotted after he's come off the bench to provide Jose Mourinho with a 6ft 4in Plan B.

Recently, the Belgian was the subject of a photoshoot for men's fashion magazine GQ – and, sure enough, it's caused a stir on social media. Here he is...

"It think it's easy for them to portray me as an aggressive player, but I'm not," Fellaini told GQ Style - just to prove he's not a 'Mickey Mouse' footballer.

"I try to play my game, I try my best to recover the ball quickly: that's my job. Try to be better all the time, to give my best for the team, for the club. I always want to improve."

Next week: Marouane does Princess Leia.

See also...

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba to retire from football at the end of the season

Pacosde Ferreira goalkeeper gets attacked bythinair in Portugal

In Other News...