Meet the foreign latecomers: the essential info on 10 new Premier League arrivals

1. Shkodran Mustafi, Arsenal

The 24-year-old played alongside Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi in the heart of Valencia's backline the season before last

World Cup-winning centre-back Mustafi arrives at the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal supporters full of hope that he can help improve the side's defensive solidity. The 24-year-old, who played alongside Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi in the heart of Valencia's backline the season before last, is strong in the air despite not being the tallest of centre-halves at 6ft, while his astute reading of the game allows him to sense and prevent danger before it fully materialises.

2. Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Tottenham

The former Marseille winger will bring pace to a team who have lacked that particular commodity in forward areas

Although Nkoudou has seemingly been close to signing for Tottenham for several weeks (he completed his medical 40 days before deadline day) the deal only went through on Wednesday evening. The former Marseille winger will bring pace to a team who have lacked that particular commodity in forward areas, while his ability to take on his marker down either side – Nkoudou is impressively proficient with both feet – makes it difficult for defenders to get a handle on him. Still only 21, the former Paris Saint-Germain youth product has plenty of time to get even better under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino at White Hart Lane.

3. Didier Ndong, Sunderland

Only three players in his position made more tackles in France’s top flight last year

Ndong put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Sunderland this week, with Ligue 1 outfit Lorient pocketing £13.6m from his sale. The Gabon international is a ball-winning midfielder – only three players in his position made more tackles in France’s top flight last year – who will add bite and energy to the Black Cats’ engine room. His ability to drive forward in possession will also be useful when it comes to turning defence into attack at speed.

Ndong scores against Troyes

4. Edimilson Fernandes, West Ham

The 20-year-old midfielder can operate on the right flank or in the centre of the park

Fernandes became West Ham’s 10th signing of the summer when he completed a £5.5m move from FC Sion last week. The 20-year-old midfielder can operate on the right flank or in the centre of the park, with manager Slaven Bilic already announcing that the Switzerland U21 international has been bought with a view to him competing for a place in the team immediately despite his relative inexperience.

5. Stefano Okaka, Watford

Okaka, a strong and burly frontman who began his senior career at Roma, struck 15 times in 37 Eredivisie appearances for Anderlecht in 2015/16

Watford were heavily reliant on Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo for goals last season – the Hornets' third-highest scorers were Ben Watson, Almen Abdi and Sebastian Prodl, who all made the net ripple twice – so it's no surprise they brought in another out-and-out centre-forward in the final few days of the window. Italy international Okaka, a strong and burly frontman who began his senior career at Roma and later spent time on loan at Fulham, struck 17 times in 49 appearances for Anderlecht in 2015/16 and will be a handful for Premier League defenders in the weeks and months to come.

6. Bruno Martins Indi, Stoke

Martins Indi was a key part of the Netherlands team which finished third at the 2014 World Cup

Martins Indi was a key part of the Netherlands team that finished third at the 2014 World Cup, when Louis van Gaal whetted the appetite of Manchester United fans by almost guiding an average side to the final in Brazil. The 24-year-old Martins Indi sealed a season-long loan switch from Porto to Stoke on deadline day and will bolster the Potters' defensive options; although capable of playing at left-back, he is far more comfortable at centre-half, where his combativeness and aerial ability are most effective.

7. Islam Slimani, Leicester

Slimani is the most exciting addition, the 28-year-old having completed a £28m switch to the King Power Stadium on deadline day

The champions have had a positive window all in all, tying down every key player except N’Golo Kante and adding strength in depth to the squad with seven new signings. Slimani is the most exciting addition, the 28-year-old having completed a £27m switch to the King Power Stadium on deadline day. The Algeria international scored 27 times in 33 league outings for Sporting Lisbon last year and has the ability to be a prolific goal-getter in the Premier League too.

Slimani gets a goal at the 2014 World Cup

8. Marcos Alonso, Chelsea

Eyebrows were raised at the pricetag, but Alonso has the attributes to be a success at Stamford Bridge

Alonso is set to represent his third Premier League club after joining Chelsea from Fiorentina on Wednesday, the former Bolton and Sunderland left-back having been acquired for £23m. The Spaniard, who has come on leaps and bounds since his time at Bolton between 2010 and 2013, thrived as a wing-back during his time at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and could facilitate a switch to 3-5-2 for Chelsea at some point this season. His set-piece prowess will also come in handy too. Eyebrows were raised at the pricetag, but Alonso has the attributes to be a success at Stamford Bridge.

9. Lucas Perez, Arsenal

Lucas netted an impressive 17 goals for Deportivo La Coruna last term

The man dubbed the 'Spanish Jamie Vardy' arrives at Arsenal nearly three months after his Leicester contemporary first emerged as a transfer target for Arsene Wenger's side. Lucas netted an impressive 17 goals for Deportivo La Coruna last term and can play anywhere across the forward line, with his speed and aggressive running set to add a slightly different dimension to the Gunners' attack. He hasn’t come cheap at £20m, though, and it's not clear whether he'd get into Wenger's first-choice starting XI when everyone's fit and available.

Lucas nets at the Camp Nou

10. Sofiane Boufal, Southampton

Southampton have had a somewhat underwhelming start to the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, but the acquisition of Boufal has raised spirits on the south coast. The 22-year-old arrives at St Mary's with a reputation as one of French football’s most promising prospects, with his neat footwork, tricky dribbling and terrific touch making him a joy to watch on his day. “I am attracted,” Boufal said earlier this year, “to players with a similar sort of playing style to me, like Neymar, [Eden] Hazard and [Lionel] Messi.” That statement alone says everything about the level of self-belief and confidence running through his veins.

