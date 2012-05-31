Michael Carrick set to miss out on watching Euro 2012 on TV

He was a surprise omission from Roy Hodgson's squad, and now, as Back of the Net's Paul Watson reveals, things are about to get even worse for the Geordie midfield metronome...



Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has suffered a huge blow with the news that he wonÃ¢ÂÂt be allowed to watch this summerÃ¢ÂÂs European Championships on the widescreen TV in his house in Wilmslow.

Carrick was so confident that he wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt be included in the England squad for Euro 2012 that he told the FA several months ago that he didnÃ¢ÂÂt want to included as a substitute, but now that decision may haunt him as his summer plans lie in ruins.

The former Spurs man had been working on an elaborate scheme to turn his lounge into a home cinema for viewing events in Ukraine and Poland, but he has been stunned by the news delivered late last night that wife Lisa Roughead has lined up a summer schedule of back-to-back reality shows, programmes about people getting makeovers, rom-coms and costume dramas.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs clearly a setback,Ã¢ÂÂ a downcast Carrick told FourFourTwo.com.

Ã¢ÂÂOver the course of the season my primary focus was obviously the Premier League title, but you also have your own personal ambitions.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂve made no secret of the fact that I wanted to create a little cosy den in the living room, possibly with a little beer fridge in the corner, and watch Euro 2012.Ã¢ÂÂ

Carrick had initially believed he would be able to soften the blow by negotiating a settlement that would allow him to at least watch England games and attractive group games like Holland vs Germany and Croatia vs Spain, but even this now seems unlikely and he may have to fight for his place on the sofa watching the final.

Ã¢ÂÂTo be fair to the missus [Lisa Roughead], sheÃ¢ÂÂs drawn up a mean schedule Ã¢ÂÂ IÃ¢ÂÂm finding it hard to pick holes in it,Ã¢ÂÂ Carrick admitted.

Ã¢ÂÂI imagined thereÃ¢ÂÂd be no debate about me watching Spain v Republic of Ireland but Lisa has quite rightly pointed out that it clashes with Ã¢ÂÂ2 Broke GirlsÃ¢ÂÂ on E4.

Ã¢ÂÂAgain, I was keen to see EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs potentially pivotal final group game against Ukraine, but how can you argue with Ã¢ÂÂ50 First DatesÃ¢ÂÂ on UK Gold? YouÃ¢ÂÂd have to be made of stone not to enjoy Adam Sandler and Drew BarrymoreÃ¢ÂÂs light-hearted take on anterograde amnesia.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm almost starting to think I should have just agreed to represent my nation in the competition.Ã¢ÂÂ

