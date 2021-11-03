Mitre FA Delta Max: the new ball for this season's FA Cup

Mitre have launched a new football to mark the 150th anniversary of the first round of the competition. The Mitre FA Delta Max will be in action this weekend as the FA Cup kicks off across the country.

Designed in collaboration with The FA, the new look ball features a bold gradient of deep reds taken from the trophy ribbons combined with the movement of the ball in play, contrasted with white.

Aligning with the true values of the Emirates FA Cup of a level playing field, this ball will be used by the world’s best players up and down the country and is available for amateurs to recreate magic moments of their own.

Built for maximum control, accuracy and power, the Delta Max Balls are engineered with Hyperseam TM Technology - the seams are bonded and stitched, ensuring almost zero water uptake. The debossed surface texture manipulates airflow around the ball for pinpoint accuracy and speed.

The new Mitre FA Delta Max is available to buy on the Mitre website for £115.00 (Delta Max), RRP: £12.25 (Delta Replica), RRP: £30 (Delta Match) and RRP: £7 (Delta Mini).

