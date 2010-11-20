Monday morning is going to be hell

FourFourTwo's resident Gooner Ben Welch looks back on a dramatic North London derby...

From ecstasy to complete and utter misery. I hate Arsenal. I hate football. There I was on the train to Manchester dancing a little jig as Arsenal went 2-0 up in the North London derby.

Samir Nasri's angle-defying first goal and Marouane Chamakh's well orchestrated second were gleefully enjoyed at my seat



Banter was flying around on Facebook and Twitter Ã¢ÂÂ I was reveling in the pain of the Tottenham faithful.

At this point I was ready to turn to Christianity because my Friday night prayer appeared to have worked.

Being an Arsenal fan there was always doubt in my mind Ã¢ÂÂ we have become synonymous with throwing leads away in big games.

But we were so dominant I was convinced that we would hold on to this lead, maybe even add further salt in the wounds.

Sadly, my concerns were justified as we predictably crumbled and gifted Spurs a dramatic win.

After watching Gareth Bale, Rafael van der Vaart and Younes Kaboul turn the game around I prepared myself for the ensuing stick from my Tottenham-supporting mates. It was unrelenting, merciless and brutal.

At least I won't have to relive the misery on Match of the Day, having seen the goals already.





God didn't answer my prayers, but the Devil was listening in and he made sure I received capital punishment.