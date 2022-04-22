Morocco World Cup 2022 squad: Vahid Halilhodzic names his latest squad

The Morocco World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. Vahid Halilhodzic side booked their spot at the tournament by beating DR Congo 5-2 on aggregate in a qualification play-off in March.

Morocco reached the play-offs by finishing top of a group containing Guinea-Bissau, Guinea and Sudan, amassing 18 points from a possible 18.

This will be Morocco's sixth appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut in 1970 and suffered a group stage exit, as they did in 1994, 1998 and 2018.

Morocco reached the round of 16 at the 1986 edition in Mexico, and were only narrowly beaten 1-0 by West Germany.

Morocco World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

GK: Munir El Kajoui (Hatayspor)

GK: Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca)

DF: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Adam Masina (Watford)

DF: Nayef Aguerd (Rennes)

DF: Romain Saiss (Wolves)

DF: Yahia Attiyat Allah (Wydad Casablanca)

DF: Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid)

DF: Samy Mmaee (Ferencvaros)

DF: Sofiane Alakouch (Metz)

DF: Sofian Chakla (Leuven)

MF: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

MF: Imran Louza (Watford)

MF: Azzedine Ounahi (Angers)

MF: Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor)

MF: Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers)

MF: Selim Amallah (Standard Liege)

MF: Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca)

FW: Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)

FW: Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla)

FW: Ayoub El Kaabi (Hatayspor)

FW: Sofiane Boufal (Angers)

FW: Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

FW: Ryan Mmaee (Ferencvaros)

FW: Abde Ezzalzouli (Barcelona)

How many players are Morocco allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

World Cup squads usually contain 23 players, and that is expected to be the case in 2022.

However, expanded squads were permitted for the most recent editions of the Copa America, European Championship and Africa Cup of Nations. There has been talk that FIFA could approve 26-man squads for the upcoming World Cup, but a decision has not yet been reached.

As things stand, 23 is the magic number.

When will the final Morocco 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December. The tournament was moved from its usual slot in June and July due to the extreme summer heat in Qatar.

The deadline for confirming World Cup squads is October 20 - 30 days before the competition gets under way with Senegal vs Netherlands. Competing teams are permitted to name their squads before then, but most managers will use the maximum amount of time afforded to them.

Morocco and others are likely to name a preliminary squad before whittling the group down to 23 (or 26).

Who will make the final Morocco 2022 World Cup squad?

The biggest issue surrounding the Morocco national team at present concerns Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, who retired from international football in February.

The ex-Ajax man has a strained relationship with Vahid Halilhodzic, who left him out of the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of this year. Ziyech has not played for Morocco since June 2021. Unless there is a managerial chance, he will not travel to Qatar.

Morocco's star player is Achraf Hakimi, who is guaranteed a place in the squad if fit. Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri is another one to watch.

Watford fans will keep an eye out for Imran Louza and Adam Masina in Qatar, while Wolves will be represented in the Morocco squad by Romain Saiss, who captains his country.

