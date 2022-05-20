Netherlands Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who will make the team?

The final Netherlands Women's Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who the Netherlands most recently called up to their team.

The Netherlands Women's Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, the Netherlands will be able to select a replacement.

Netherlands Women's Euro 2022 squad: The players called up for April's internationals

GK: Sari van Veenendaal (PSV)

GK: Jacintha Weimar (Feyenoord)

GK: Barbara Lorsheyd (ADO Den Haag)

DF: Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea)

DF: Stefanie van der Gragt (Ajax)

DF: Merel van Dongen (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Lynn Wilms (Wolfsburg)

DF: Caitlin Dijkstra (Twente)

DF: Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg)

MF: Sherida Spitse (Ajax)

MF: Victoria Pelova (Ajax)

MF: Damaris Egurrola (Lyon)

MF: Jackie Groenen (Manchester United)

MF: Kayleigh van Dooren (Twente)

MF: Kerstin Casparij (Twente)

MF: Marisa Olislagers (Twente)

MF: Jill Baijings (Essen)

MF: Jill Roord (Wolfsburg)

FW: Chasity Grant (Ajax)

FW: Romée Leuchter (Ajax)

FW: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

FW: Esmee Brugts (PSV)

FW: Katja Snoeijs (Bordeaux)

FW: Lineth Beerensteyn (Bayern Munich)

Netherlands Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Team preview

The Netherlands go into Euro 2022 as the holders of the competition, having won the Euros on home soil back in 2017. They followed up their first piece of international silverware by reaching the 2019 World Cup final, although they lost there to the United States of America. This, however, is a very different Netherlands side having lost Sarina Wiegman to England last year.

At the Tournoi de France, they were well-beaten by the hosts France as well as drawing with Brazil. There have also been two draws with the Czech Republic in World Cup Qualifying, suggesting that the Netherlands are not quite at their very best. However, when you have a player as talented as Vivianne Miedema in your squad, it is impossible to rule a team out.

Netherlands Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is the Netherlands’ captain?

Sari van Veenendaal

Former Arsenal and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal is the Netherlands’ captain. The 32 year old is now back in her home country at PSV. In 2019, she won The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award off the back of her performances at the World Cup and conceded only three goals in the Netherlands’ 2017 run to victory.

Netherlands Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is the Netherlands’ best player?

Vivianne Miedema

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema is widely recognised as one of the best strikers in the world. She is the Netherlands’ all-time top-scorer, having overtaken her hero Robin van Persie back in 2019. She is also the Women’s Super League’s top-scorer and holds the record for most goals scored in an Olympic tournament, having scored 10 last summer. Recently at Arsenal, however, she has dropped back to play as a number 10, which despite her goal-scoring records she says is her favoured position. Out of contract in the summer, there are a number of clubs rumoured to be interested in signing her, including Barcelona.

Netherlands Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who is the Netherlands’ manager?

Mark Parsons

Mark Parsons was named the Netherlands’ manager in May 2021, after Sarina Wiegman announced she would be leaving after the Olympic campaign. The 35 year old Englishman had originally worked as part of the Chelsea academy set-up before going to America. Whilst there he managed both the Washington Spirit and the Portland Thorns in the NWSL, winning the Shield twice with the Thorns and the Championship once.