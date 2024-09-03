'New Jersey hosting a Premier League game? I would absolutely love that!' US Governor Phil Murphy wants a game that counts to come to America

In less than two years’ the World Cup final will kick off in New Jersey and Governor Phil Murphy believes the tournament will be gasoline on a soccer fire that is already burning across the country

Exterior shot of Metlife Stadium, New Jersey, in the sunshine with a FIFA sign in shot and an inset picture of New Jersey governor Phil Murphy
Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, spoke to FourFourTwo about soccer and the forthcoming 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Future)

Earlier this year MetLife stadium in New Jersey was awarded rights to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, has told FourFourTwo that preparations are going according to plan and that he'd like to see more than just World Cup games in his borough.

It's not just the final Murphy has to look forward to (or worry about). There will be seven other World Cup games held at the venue, with a few other high-profile matches before then (an El Clásico 'friendly' was played there last month).

We sat down with the Boston-born politician, who is a part owner of pro-women's team NJ/NY Gotham FC, to talk soccer.

WATCH | How Gareth Southgate Evolved England (And Why He HAD To Go)

Arthur Renard

Arthur Renard has been writing for FourFourTwo since 2013, when Ronald Koeman hosted him for a Readers interview in a small room in stadium De Kuip. Two years later Arthur moved to London, where he still lives and from where he covers English football, while he has also been travelling the world to cover events like the World Cup and Copa America.