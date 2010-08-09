New season, new magazine!

The 2010/11 season is underway, and as ever FourFourTwo is here to help you get your head round it all, with the September issue out nowÃ¢ÂÂ¦

It being the start of the season and all, there seems no better time for us to unleash our fabled Season Preview supplement. Each of the 104 teams in the Premier League, Football League and SPL are analysed by a fan, a club legend and us. It also features all the key dates and fixtures for your club, as well as loads of statistics and odds from our friends at Paddy Power.

Unlike some other publications, we arenÃ¢ÂÂt on a permanent downer about football - we ruddy love it! Therefore we give you 78 reasons this season will be great, including Harry Redknapp (and Spurs) in the Champions League, RafaÃ¢ÂÂs quest to outdo Jose at Inter, EvertonÃ¢ÂÂs new pink strip, oodles of new imports to the Premier League and St PauliÃ¢ÂÂs return to the Bundesliga.

But itÃ¢ÂÂs not all fun and games, of course. The brilliant David Conn examines the mess Hicks and Gillett have made at Liverpool and tries to work out what could happen next - could they be the new Leeds?



We also chew the fat with some of the big-hitters at Manchester City, with manager Roberto Mancini, keeper Shay Given, winger Adam Johnson and front man Emmanuel Adebayor all exclusively sharing their views on the coming campaign.

Former Arsenal and France hero Robert Pires answers your questions Ã¢ÂÂ Bobby tell us why he nearly packed in football at 15, what was going through his and Thierry HenryÃ¢ÂÂs minds when they took that penalty against Man City, and how it felt to be hauled off after 18 minutes of the Champions League final.

But wait, thereÃ¢ÂÂs more Ã¢ÂÂ we assess EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs 2018 World Cup bid, welcome Stevenage to the Football League, meet footballÃ¢ÂÂs Facebook stalker and try and work out why so many top managers didn't reach anywhere near the same highs as players.

And as if that wasnÃ¢ÂÂt enough, we also have exclusive interviews withÃ¢ÂÂ¦ David Elleray, Keith Wood, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Charlie Nicholas, Harry Redknapp, Jack Rodwell, Javier Hernandez, Gareth Bale, Marouane Chamakh, Slash, Danny Wilson, Lord Coe, Ian Broudie, Lawrence Dallaglio, Steve Cram, Ricky Hatton, Sharron Davies, David Ginola, Howard Wilkinson, Ian Holloway, Norman Hunter, Andrew Cole, Jasper Carrot, Laurent Blanc, Marco Materazzi, Kevin Keegan and Jamie Redknapp.

