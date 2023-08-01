Newport County season preview 2023/24: Why survival is the only thing that matters

The Newport County season preview 2023/24 is all about survival in the Football League.

If Newport County continue their form since Graham Coughlan’s October arrival, they’ll be play-off candidates.

It might not be that simple, though, with Cam Norman and others leaving, even if attacking midfielder Nathan Wood adjusts to League Two after impressing in the Cymru Premier for Penybont.

Newport County season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Jamie Harris (@1912Exiles)

Last season was down and up, in that order. In October, we replaced boss James Rowberry, who had a game plan that wasn’t working, with Graham Coughlan. His pragmatic style worked, even putting us mid-table.

The big talking point is how we will replace our big guns, such as Cam Norman and Priestley Farquharson, who’s joined Walsall. Hopefully we get lucky in the loan market – borrowed England Under-18 international Matty Bondswell from Newcastle has some promise. Bryn Morris brings plenty of experience from Grimsby, while Kyle Jameson has joined from Tranmere.

Our key player will be Omar Bogle. He got plenty of stick but ended the season strongly with 19 goals overall.

Fans think our owners are lax with communication. As a Supporters’ Trust, we operate on a shoestring budget and, while our board of directors volunteer their time to run the club, more transparency is needed.

The opposition player I’d love here is Peterborough's David Ajiboye, who was back on loan at Sutton last season. Every time he’s played us, it’s been a pleasure to watch.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Myles Hippolyte of Stockport – he (and they) tore us apart in April.

The active player I’d love to have back is any one of the exciting young midfielders we’ve had over the years – Josh Sheehan went to Bolton, and we had Oli Cooper and Finn Azaz on loan from Swansea and Aston Villa.

I’m least looking forward to playing Wrexham. We beat them 10 years ago in the Conference Premier play-off final and they’ve finally decided to join us in the Football League. But comparing our budgets this year, I fear a drubbing.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that we really like him. He’s honest and knows how to make us tricky to beat.

We’ll finish 22nd. I’d take survival in basically any form.

