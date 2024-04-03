Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players wanted to leave when I was given job

By Andy Mitten
Contributions from
Jacque Talbot
 published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has acknowledged that certain Manchester United players expressed a desire to depart following his permanent appointment at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes it all went downhill when he was given the job permanently (Image credit: PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that everything changed once he was handed the permanent position at Manchester United.

The former Red Devils player and club legend took up the managerial post temporarily after Jose Mourinho was given the boot by the club in 2018. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1